If only Bill de Blasio were as passionate about things that mattered as he is about “Fearless Girl.”

But the question is, should she stay or should she go? Di Modica recently made an interesting case that “Fearless Girl,” which unquestionably derives its meaning from direct interaction with his piece, not only negatively alters the meaning of his work, but also violates his rights as an artist. Christina Cauterucci at Slate sums up the argument nicely:

Before Fearless Girl came on the scene, the bull was an encouraging representation of a booming economy. Now, charging toward a tiny human, it’s a stand-in for the gendered forces that work against women’s success in the workplace. This isn’t the same kind of contextual shift that might result from a curator’s juxtaposition of two works; the girl is derivative. Di Modica meant his bull to stand alone—now, it’s as if Visbal and New York City have made a solo piece a diptych without his consent.



There are other problems with the piece. It was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors, a giant financial company that has its own issues with women in the workplace. It traffics in a brand of “Lean In” feminism that seems more concerned with putting women at the top of rapacious mega-corporations than with true egalitarianism. And, as Jia Tolentino noted at The New Yorker, it infantilizes the women’s movement.