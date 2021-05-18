Robert F. Kennedy: The Case Against Him for Attorney General

Mr. Kennedy’s exercise of the power to destroy or damage individuals was not subject to such safeguards as the right to cross-examination and the right to an impartial judge who is not at the same time also the prosecutor. This is a hard and hazardous and an aberrant thing in our society, but such is the law, and Mr. Kennedy was within it. However, the law of the matter is merely that Congress should have the means to inform itself and the general public of conditions that require remedial legislation, and to do it massively, dramatically and expeditiously, subject to very few, if any, judicially imposed restraints. The summary destruction of the individuals may sometimes be an unavoidable, and it is always a regrettable, by-product. But it is a by-product only, a necessary evil, to be tolerated, naturally, only when really necessary. The legislative purpose is the exigent thing, and it is left to the conscience and sense of justice of the investigators themselves to decide when the exigent purpose that they serve requires them to hurt an individual without affording him the customary rights and safeguards. The investigative power is abused, though there may be no remedy at law, when its justification is stood on its head, when the sole object becomes the destruction of this or that individual and everything else is by-product, when legislative needs and “courtesies” to the victim come into play only as cynical incantations.

Mr. Kennedy and the McClellan Committee often—though not always—held hearings for the sole purpose of accusing, judging and condemning people. What other purpose can be assigned to the relentless, vindictive battering of a Glimco or a Beck with evidence that was already in the record and to which neither was adding one iota? Mr. Kennedy, who is sensitive to this point, says in his book that, after all, a witness might sometime abandon the Fifth Amendment and start answering. No one who had listened to Glimco For two minutes at his first hearing could possibly believe that. And as to Beck, Senator McClellan, as he himself disclosed, quite early gave up any such hope. Besides, what is one to make of the way both the Senator and Mr. Kennedy took it upon themselves to denounce Glimco at the end? This was the language of a judge passing sentence, not of legislators looking for facts to guide them in their law-making.

Mr. Kennedy’s job was to inform Congress and the public. That was the purpose for which his power was lodged in him. Yet, having produced all the information he could get, and being able to entertain not the glimmer of a hope that he would obtain more from them, Mr. Kennedy undertook his further public hectoring and bullying of Beck and Glimco. In terms of the legitimate ends he was appointed to serve, this was totally useless. Mr. Kennedy’s purpose now was to condemn and to punish, to cleanse the labor movement single-handed—not pursuant to legislation, but prior to its enactment. He was not any longer laying the foundation for legislation to be enforced in court, but attempting to render it superfluous. This was abuse of power, and not the less so because only Mr. Kennedy himself and the committee were in a position to prevent it.

Then there is Mr. Kennedy’s and the committee’s attitude toward one of the few restraints that are judicially imposed on Congressional investigations—the Fifth Amendment’s guaranty against compulsory self-incrimination. Again Mr. Kennedy was within the law, but just barely. He used against Glimco a good deal of innuendo, based no doubt on what Mr. Kennedy sincerely believed to be true information, but not based on any fact that he vouchsafed to Glimco or to the public. Glimco had been arrested, but arrests are not convictions. And acquittals, however one may suspect they were achieved, are not convictions. Similarly, an association with Little New York Campagna (incidentally, deceased, whoever he may have been) and Cherry Nose Gioe is not much proof of anything. But if this is unprovable innuendo, why did not Glimco say so in his own defense?