Robert F. Kennedy: The Case Against Him for Attorney General

A Perfectly Straight Face

THE BECK CASE. This was the younger Kennedy’s earliest triumph. By March 26, 1957, evidence had been collected tending to show that Dave Beck, president of the Teamsters’ Union, had misappropriated some $320,000 of union monies to his personal use. Now Beck was on the stand, and he was pleading the Fifth Amendment. Beck was a very big fish, and the Senators themselves, not excluding the late Joseph R. McCarthy in somewhat subdued form, each had their go at him. When Beck returned the next day, Ghief Counsel Kennedy put to him what the committee’s evidence tended to show. Beck kept pleading the Fifth Amendment formula, and Mr. Kennedy kept asking him whether he really felt that a truthful answer might incriminate him. Did Beck have enough guilty knowledge of the money in question, Mr. Kennedy pursued, to be justified in feeling that a truthful answer would incriminate him? A plea of the Fifth Amendment allows no room for denying this inference, All Beck was at liberty to say was that, yes, he felt an answer might incriminate him. “I feel the same way,” said Mr. Kennedy, underscoring the inference with all the power at his command. As the session dragged on. Chairman McGlellan interrupted to say that he had “conferred with chief counsel with respect to some other matters that this witness should be interrogated about. It is anticipated that we will get the same kind of response that we have been getting. But just so the public will know that there is more, and yet more, I am going to indulge this session a little longer so that counsel may ask some of these very pertinent questions and let the witness continue to take the Fifth Amendment.”

On May 2, Beck was indicted for income tax evasion., On May 8, he was recalled by the McClellan Committee. His new counsel, Edward Bennett Williams, asked that Beck’s appearance be deferred until after his trial. He pointed out that almost any question having to do with Beck’s financial affairs would be germane to the subject matter of the indictment, and that Beck would be put to the cruel choice of helping the government win its criminal case against him either by giving it a preview of his defense or by enabling it to draw unfavorable inferences from a repeated plea of the Fifth Amendment. Moreover, as a federal court had recently pointed out, by proceeding at this time with full publicity, the Committee would effectively preclude selection of an impartial jury for Beck’s trial; prospective jurors, after all, could scarcely escape hearing from one source or another what a bad man Beck was. If the Committee insisted on proceeding, Williams concluded, he would make the best of a very bad choice by advising Beck to take the Fifth.

The Committee, whose staff had counted up and made public the number of Beck’s previous pleas—117—insisted on proceeding. On May 16, it recalled Beck once more. Now chief counsel Kennedy’s staff had prepared and mimeographed a compilation entitled, “Some 52 ways in which Dave Beck misused his authority, position and trust as president of the Western Conference of Teamsters and subsequently as president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.” Beck was handed a copy, as was the press. Mr. Williams again requested that the hearing be deferred until after Beck’s trial. But, said Chairman McClellan—and so far as the record indicates, he was wearing his usual, perfectly straight face that day—here was all this derogatory information against Beck, and he ought to have an opportunity to deny or explain it. “I think the committee would be failing in proper courtesy, proper consideration of his rights if it did not extend him the opportunity.” In that event, said Mr. Williams, “I want most graciously to decline that courtesy.” To no avail. Down Beck’s throat went the courtesy, as he pleaded the Fifth Amendment (“I respectfully decline... I honestly believe. ...”) to the 52 counts of what was to all intents Chief Counsel Kennedy’s verdict against him.