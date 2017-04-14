Feel the Freezer Bern

Other headlines considered for this post:
- Fight for 15 Degrees
- The Revolution Begins Inside This Giant Ice Cream Carton
- Bernie’s Yearning To Get Out of This Giant Ice Cream
- No One Cares About Your Damn Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Any Ice Cream Cone That is Too Big To Melt is Too Big To Exist
- A Future To Eat Ice Cream In
- Bernie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Real Ice Cream Is Never Eaten From The Top Down But From The Bottom Up
- A Nation Will Not Survive Morally or Economically When So Few Have Been Given So Much Ice Cream And So Many Are Freezing While Giving Speeches Inside Giant Ice Cream Cartons
Please forgive me.