Is Donald Trump’s threat to preemptively strike North Korea yet another bluff?

When it comes to North Korea, Trump and his cabinet are a hair below “saber-rattling” on the diplomacy scale. Over the weekend, Mike Pence, who is in southeast Asia, said that the “the era of strategic patience is over” when it comes to North Korea. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told ABC’s Martha Raddatz that “this problem is coming to a head,” that “all of our options are on the table,” and that Trump “will take action” to fix this. Bloomberg, meanwhile, reported that while Trump was not interested in regime change in North Korea, he was open to “kinetic action”—a one-off strike that could cripple the country’s nuclear program.



It’s true that North Korea is a problem that presidents have kicked down the road since the Clinton administration. The Woodrow Wilson Institute’s Robert Litwak told the New York Times that the situation in North Korea is “the Cuban missile crisis in slow motion.” This is a pretty silly analogy given that the defining aspect of the Cuban missile crisis was how quickly it escalated. (Also, Cuba is right next door, and was then backed by a legit nuclear power.) But it is also true that, as North Korea gets closer to its goal of being able to strike the United States with a nuclear weapon, the situation between the two countries has escalated to a point that may be unprecedented.

Trump is a bluffer. He has bluffed again and again, most notably in the doomed push to pass the American Health Care Act. Trump threatened to force Paul Ryan to hold a vote even though he knew the measure wouldn’t pass. But when it became clear that the threat was insufficient to get congressmen to change their votes, he folded.