By calling a snap election, Theresa May is underscoring Jeremy Corbyn’s weakness.

Over the last few years, Great Britain has become the global capital of votes. There was a referendum on Scottish independence in September 2014 (Scotland narrowly voted to stay in the U.K.), a general election in May 2015 (David Cameron’s Conservative Party won), and a referendum on leaving the EU in June 2016 (the old and the Welsh voted for a Brexit). And on Tuesday, Prime Minister May‚ who has been on the job for less than a year, announced a snap election, which will be held in early June.

It’s a bold move from May and an unexpected one. But despite having formally begun the Brexit process last month, May has had difficulty cementing her position. That’s partly because she has not led her party in an election—she took over the job from Cameron, the unwitting architect of Brexit, when he stepped down in disgrace—and partly because Brexit itself has been so divisive.

May made the case that an election was needed to shut up her opponents: “In recent weeks, Labour have threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill. The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain’s membership of the European Union. And unelected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way.”