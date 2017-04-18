You are using an outdated browser.
Ivanka Trump, who works in the Trump White House AND trades off the Trump name, discovers synergy.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Via the AP, “On April 6, Ivanka Trump’s company won provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks.... That night, the first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, sat next to the president of China and his wife for a steak and Dover sole dinner at Mar-a-Lago.”

By sheer coincidence, one of the trademarks** was for a new line of negliges called Nothing To See Here.

(**this is FAKE NEWS but hard to imagine a more fitting spire for this towering contempt for the public interest.)

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

