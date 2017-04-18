Can Republicans keep Donald Trump away when they don’t want him around?

The hot and boring Jon Ossoff has captured the attention and, most importantly, the money of liberals across the country. He’s raised $8 million for his special election in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District, and, if he wins the ballot on Tuesday, it will be a major coup for Democrats. Ossoff is young, but he’s also essentially a replacement-level Democrat. He maintains a centrist profile and goes to great lengths to not upset voters to the left or right of him. His blank slate-iness makes him something of a perfect marker for Democratic performance.

Still, as my colleague Graham Vyse wrote, the race is very much a state-oriented special election, and will likely not tell us very much about the state of the #resistance. Similarly, it’s highly unlikely that Ossoff will clear the 50 percent +1 hurdle needed to win the race outright, meaning it will move on to a runoff in June—and Ossoff’s chance of winning that runoff are not very good.

But liberals aren’t the only people paying attention. Donald Trump has suddenly become very invested in the race for Tom Price’s former seat in Congress.