Will Bill O’Reilly’s book publisher continue to stand behind him?

Yet another woman accused the Fox News host of sexual harassment on Tuesday, weeks after the New York Times reported on the millions of dollars Fox News and O’Reilly had paid out to women who had accused O’Reilly of harassment. Then, hours after Matt Drudge cryptically tweeted an obituary for O’Reilly, the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News, reported that the network was preparing to cut ties with O’Reilly. New York’s Gabriel Sherman reported “the Murdochs are leaning toward announcing that O’Reilly will not return to the air.” O’Reilly is currently on a longer-than-usual vacation after dozens of advertisers fled his program in the wake of the Times story.

But O’Reilly is not just a giant of cable news—he’s also been the bestselling nonfiction author in the country for the past several years. Recently, his Killing series—Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Jesus, Killing Patton, Killing Reagan, and Killing The Rising Sun—have been huge bestsellers for his publisher Henry Holt, which is part of the Macmillan conglomerate. It is unlikely that Macmillan would act before Fox News. But it is highly likely that, were Fox News to cut ties with O’Reilly, Macmillan would start to feel pressure to do the same.

The situation facing the publisher is quite different than the one facing Fox News. If Fox does let O’Reilly go, it will be because of the exodus of advertisers. O’Reilly’s show was a cash cow for Fox, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars. Without advertisers—even if the show maintains its sizable audience, which it so far has—O’Reilly’s show is useless to Fox. Macmillan has no such problem. O’Reilly’s television audience has stuck with O’Reilly, and it stands to reason that his book-buying audience will as well. Furthermore, Macmillan is not implicated in O’Reilly’s sexual harassment scandal; Fox News is, and is in damage control mode.