Consider immigration. It’s true that the federal courts have struck down Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries. Yet this policy defeat has to be contrasted with the real-world impact of Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric. “Generations of Indians have admired the United States for almost everything. But many are infuriated and unnerved by what they see as a wave of racist violence under President Trump, souring America’s allure,” The New York Times reported on Sunday, noting that “undergraduate applications from India fell at 26 percent of United States educational institutions, and 15 percent of graduate programs.”

Bannon has expressed concern that “two thirds or three quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia.” As a practical matter, if your goal is to keep America as white as possible, discouraging potential immigrants from coming is as big a win as stopping them at the border.

Limiting immigration by tarnishing America’s international reputation is a sort of catastrophic success: the achievement of a policy goal through actions that are also self-defeating. Trump’s first 100 days have had many such successes, such as the administration’s mistreatment of Sahar Nowrouzzadeh, a U.S.-born career civil servant moved out of a top advisory position after right-wing outlets like Breitbart and the Conservative Review attacked her with reports suggesting she was aiding the Iranian regime. By shuffling Nowrouzzadeh from her position, the White House has legitimized these attacks, which is both a success for Trump’s brand of xenophobic nationalism and a failure for the ideal that civil servants are non-partisan experts protected from political retaliation.

Trump has also had catastrophic success in foreign policy. It’s true that he had to retreat from a full-throttle “America First” agenda, in large part because of pushback from his own appointees, such as Secretary of Defense James Mattis and national security adviser H. R. McMaster. Yet even as Mattis and McMaster strive to shore up existing alliances, Trump’s erratic behavior and often strange statements are shaking the faith of America’s allies.

A bizarre incident earlier this month shows how easy it is for an inept president to tarnish America’s reputation. The Trump administration claimed that the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson was headed toward the Korean Peninsula, but it turned out the ship was 3,500 miles away and headed in the opposite direction. As The New York Times reports, “South Koreans felt bewildered, cheated and manipulated by the United States, their country’s most important ally.” An article in the South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo compared the United States to North Korea, asking, “Like North Korea, which is often accused of displaying fake missiles during military parades, is the United States, too, now employing ‘bluffing’ as its North Korea policy?”

The South Koreans are not alone in asking themselves whether America can still be trusted. Gareth Evans, the former foreign minister of Australia, described Trump as “the most ill-informed, under-prepared, ethically challenged and psychologically ill-equipped president in U.S. history,” and suggested that Australia might be wise to pursue a closer relationship with China. For those who adhere to the internationalism that has guided American foreign policy since the early 1940s, these sorts of critiques from close allies are seen as failures. But for Trump, Bannon, and others who believe in an “America First” foreign policy, such alienation furthers their goals: It weakens alliance systems, making it easier for the U.S. to pursue unilateral action.

Trump’s first 100 days have been full of hidden triumphs of this sort—destructive decisions and apparent screw-ups that nonetheless further his agenda. Even as his legislative agenda stalls, Trump is turning out to be a consequential president whose catastrophic legacy will outlive his tenure. After all, how will it be possible to regain international trust in America and its institutions after the country was so foolish as to elect a man like Trump as president?

Some might argue that it won’t be so difficult to restore America’s reputation. Many American allies who were unhappy with George W. Bush’s presidency rediscovered their faith in America when Barack Obama was elected. But Bush, as unpopular as he was internationally, was a very different president than Trump. There’s a crucial distinction between having bad policies and being chaotic. The former can be reversed, while the latter raises fears about reliability over the long haul. Even if a post-Trump president offers reassurances to allies and returns America to old norms, the citizens of nations like Australia and South Korea might reasonably ask themselves how long such a reversion can last. After all, a nation that elected Trump could be expected to elect similarly erratic presidents in the future. He is scrambling the cost/benefit analysis for our key allies, such that some might seek more reliable partners or become more independent.

From Vietnam to Iraq, America has recovered from bad policies before. But in the modern era, the nation has never had a president like Trump, who subverts faith in the its institutions and in the ideal of America as a country worth aspiring to. Whatever policies he manages to implement won’t do nearly the same damage as his inherent chaos, which is most successfully advancing his goal of an ultra-nationalist America that scorns immigrants and allies alike.