In addition to Bricker, the New Republic is growing its masthead with the hire of two new staff writers and an assistant editor:

Clio Chang, formerly a reporter-researcher at the New Republic, will cover domestic politics and policy. She previously served as a policy associate at The Century Foundation, where she conducted research on child poverty.

Emily Atkin, formerly a climate reporter and deputy editor at ThinkProgress, will cover climate change and environmental policy from the New Republic’s Washington bureau. She previously covered national policy at Circa and the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Moira Donegan has been hired as assistant editor for cultural coverage. A New York-based writer and editor, Donegan previously served as the associate editor of n+1. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, the London Review of Books, and The New Yorker’s Page Turner.

As well as expanding its staff, the New Republic is also naming two new critics to write regularly about film and TV:

Christian Lorentzen, who is the book critic at New York magazine, will write a regular film column for the New Republic. He previously served as an editor at the London Review of Books, Harper’s Magazine, the New York Observer, and the New Leader. His work has also appeared in n+1, Bookforum, The Baffler, Vice, Slate, and The New York Times.

Rachel Syme, a frequent contributor to the New Republic, will write a regular column on TV. Her essays and features on art and popular culture have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Elle, and GQ.

“It’s exciting to have two such incisive, original writers explore film and TV for us in every issue,” said Laura Marsh, the New Republic’s literary editor. “Rachel and Christian follow in the magazine’s long tradition of sharp, distinctive criticism, from the pioneering film reviews of Otis Ferguson in the 1930s through the contributions of Pauline Kael and the great Stanley Kauffmann.”

Founded in 1914 as a leading voice of American liberalism, the New Republic offers a provocative mix of in-depth reporting, political analysis, and cultural commentary on today’s most challenging issues. This year, its digital operation was named an Honoree by the Webby Awards in the category of political websites.

