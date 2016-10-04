The New Republic Expands Editorial and Business Teams

New York, NY October 4, 2016 — The New Republic is pleased to announce six new additions to its editorial and business teams. Since the publication’s founding in 1914, the New Republic has launched the careers of countless award-winning journalists across print and digital. The new hires reflect the organization’s dedication to building a diverse and talented staff in both New York and Washington.

“It’s more crucial than ever for media organizations to reflect the audiences they strive to engage with,” says Eric Bates, editor of the New Republic. “As we continue to revitalize this historically influential publication, our growing staff highlights our commitment to building on our top-notch team in both print and digital, and to identifying and promoting a wide range of diverse voices.”

The new additions to the staff include:

Siung Tjia joins the New Republic as design director, overseeing the visual direction of the organization’s print and digital features. Tjia formerly served as the creative director for Bloomberg Markets from 2011 to 2015, directing the overall design and photography for the award-winning magazine. From 2004 to 2007, he was creative director for ESPN Magazine, where he previously served as design director and art director. His work has garnered awards from AIGA, Communication Arts magazine, the Society of Publication Designers (SPD), Folio, and Print magazine.