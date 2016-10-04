The New Republic Expands Editorial and Business Teams

New York, NY October 4, 2016 — The New Republic is pleased to announce six new additions to its editorial and business teams. Since the publication’s founding in 1914, the New Republic has launched the careers of countless award-winning journalists across print and digital. The new hires reflect the organization’s dedication to building a diverse and talented staff in both New York and Washington.
“It’s more crucial than ever for media organizations to reflect the audiences they strive to engage with,” says Eric Bates, editor of the New Republic. “As we continue to revitalize this historically influential publication, our growing staff highlights our commitment to building on our top-notch team in both print and digital, and to identifying and promoting a wide range of diverse voices.”
The new additions to the staff include:
Siung Tjia joins the New Republic as design director, overseeing the visual direction of the organization’s print and digital features. Tjia formerly served as the creative director for Bloomberg Markets from 2011 to 2015, directing the overall design and photography for the award-winning magazine. From 2004 to 2007, he was creative director for ESPN Magazine, where he previously served as design director and art director. His work has garnered awards from AIGA, Communication Arts magazine, the Society of Publication Designers (SPD), Folio, and Print magazine.
Graham Vyse joins the New Republic as a staff writer in the Washington bureau. He previously served as the politics editor of InsideSources, where he has covered the 2016 campaign. His work has also been published by Slate, NBC News, the Washingtonian, and The Dallas Morning News.
Sarah Jones has been appointed social media editor, managing digital strategies across all social channels. Prior to the New Republic, Jones worked at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, where she facilitated the expansion of the non-profit’s social reach.
Laura Reston has been promoted from reporter-researcher to managing editor, overseeing the editorial aspects of producing the magazine. She previously worked at Forbes and the Boston Globe, and served as metro editor of the Harvard Crimson.
Eliza Fish will serve as audience and partnership manager, focusing on growing the magazine’s national brand and digital footprint. Fish previously developed fundraising and marketing initiatives at The Baffler, a political and social criticism literary magazine. She began her career in experiential marketing and communications.
Steph Leke has been appointed media relations manager, developing branded communications and media relationships to enhance the organization’s public influence. She previously coordinated PR strategies for Princeton Architectural Press, and worked in production and publicity at The Eighth Floor and The Musmanno Group.
“We are thrilled to expand our existing team at the New Republic with such talented individuals,” says publisher Hamilton Fish. “Each brings a dynamic perspective and deep experience that will contribute to our continued growth and evolution.”
In addition to the new hires and promotions, the New Republic will be adding three more staff writers to its editorial team. Searches are currently underway to fill those vacancies.
