New York, NY December 7, 2016 — The New Republic is pleased to announce the addition of Josephine Livingstone as a staff writer covering culture. Livingstone previously worked for New York University and n+1.

Originally from London, Livingstone is a nonfiction writer and academic with a BA from the University of Oxford and a doctorate in medieval literature from NYU. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, NewYorker.com, The Guardian, Slate, and The Awl. In 2016, she co-founded and edited Web Safe 2k16, a database of memories about the pre-broadband internet.

