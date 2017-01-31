Laura Marsh Named New Literary Editor at the New Republic

New York, NY January 31, 2017 — The New Republic has promoted Laura Marsh to the newly created position of literary editor, overseeing cultural coverage and criticism for the magazine and newrepublic.com. She was formerly story editor for the publication.

With her experience at cultivating some of the nation’s most talented literary critics and cultural commentators, Marsh joins a long legacy of New Republic editors who have led the magazine’s Review section to award-winning acclaim.

“Laura has played a crucial role in reestablishing and broadening our commitment to incisive and substantive cultural criticism,” says editor Eric Bates. “She has edited everything from in-depth essays on the resurgence of populism and thought-provoking reviews of stoner comedies to explorations of the writing of Zadie Smith and Svetlana Alexievich. Her editorial sensibility and leadership will not only enable us to publish the most illuminating essays on literature, the arts, and popular culture, but will help introduce a wide range of cultural commentators to a new generation of readers.”

Prior to joining the New Republic in 2015, Marsh was an editor at the New York Review of Books and a frequent contributor to the New Republic. She has also written for Dissent, Bookforum, The Times Literary Supplement, The Times of London, and Literary Review.