Laura Marsh Named New Literary Editor at the New Republic

“Laura has played a crucial role in reestablishing and broadening our commitment to incisive and substantive cultural criticism,” says editor Eric Bates. “She has edited everything from in-depth essays on the resurgence of populism and thought-provoking reviews of stoner comedies to explorations of the writing of Zadie Smith and Svetlana Alexievich. Her editorial sensibility and leadership will not only enable us to publish the most illuminating essays on literature, the arts, and popular culture, but will help introduce a wide range of cultural commentators to a new generation of readers.”

Prior to joining the New Republic in 2015, Marsh was an editor at the New York Review of Books and a frequent contributor to the New Republic. She has also written for Dissent, Bookforum, The Times Literary Supplement, The Times of London, and Literary Review.

Most recently, Marsh edited two of the three award-winning reviews that garnered New Republic contributor Michelle Dean the 2017 Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing from the National Book Critics Circle.