That’s directly at odds with what Silicon Valley believes about itself. The industry’s most prominent evangelists—near deities in our own world—say they are enriching the human experience, making us more connected, more tolerant, more satisfied. We reward them with offerings: biopics and TED Talks and, most importantly, money. The problem is that such utopian projects are always undermined by the human beings tasked with carrying them out. Nobody ever lives up to the adoration, not even Steve Jobs, and so it is in Gaiman’s universe. The Technical Boy possesses frightening power and the fealty of billions, but he also reflects the flaws of his architects and acolytes. A company like Facebook assumes its products possess some inherent transformative value, only to see Facebook Live used for evil purposes.

In this way, American Gods is about much more than technology—it is a commentary on the American project itself. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the show’s second episode, when the trickster god Anansi—played by a perfect Orlando Jones—warns a ship of black captives that they may think they are just people now, but in America they will be black. “Let me paint a picture of what’s waiting for you on the shore,” he says. “You arrive in America, land of opportunity, milk, and honey, and guess what: You all get to be slaves. Split up, sold off, and worked to death. … A hundred years later, you’re fucked. A hundred years after that, fucked. A hundred years after you get free, you still getting fucked out of jobs and shot at by police. You see what I’m saying?”

The show depicts America as a patchwork place that pulls itself apart as often as it tries to stitch itself together. America is the ultimate myth, and the borders of this myth shift as the idea of America shifts. It’s unclear if its inhabitants are even aware that this myth is as flawed as they are. America, Wednesday tells Shadow at one point, is the only country in the world that worries about what it is. “Americans know who they are,” Shadow responds, but Wednesday demurs. “They pretend they know, but it’s still just pretending,” he responds. “Like I’m pretending now. Just like you … You are pretending you cannot believe in impossible things.”

And what about progress? It’s simply one of those impossible things. The show is as skeptical of the notion as it is of technology’s utopian claims: “When you die, you rot,” Laura tells Shadow before her demise. “It’s a fixed system. Physics don’t take Sundays off.” The joke, of course, is that Laura doesn’t stay dead. So much for physics. But that doesn’t mean she’s totally wrong: The world really is a fixed system. Even in Gaiman’s universe, magic obeys certain rules. Chief among them is that humans are irrational creatures, destined to undermine their noblest dreams and their most enlightened enterprises.

“The chief tenet of the Enlightenment is that the growth of knowledge is key to human emancipation,” John Gray wrote in his 1999 essay, “Progress: The Moth-Eaten Musical Brigade.” “Yet faith in progress through the growth of knowledge is itself irrational.” The encompassing truth American Gods grasps so well is that irrationality is written deep into human behavior. Hope is irrational. Love, as Wednesday reminds Shadow, is irrational. Even the act of migration is an irrational act of faith, based on the belief that happiness waits just over an invisible line. We once bodied these emotions and called them gods. Now we project them onto our works, and call it progress. But none of us can escape our endings, not even gods.