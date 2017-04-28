In the summer of last year, we recorded an episode of Primary Concerns with Glenn Greenwald, one of the founding editors of The Intercept, on the question of whether the media’s coverage of the 2016 campaign faithfully conveyed the stakes of the election. Glenn said yes; we said no.

Donald Trump’s victory in that election breathed new life into that debate, and into broader debates about why Trump won and how to defeat Trumpism going forward. 100 days into Trump’s presidency, Glenn returned to the show to revisit these questions, and to reflect inward on what journalists got right in 2016—and what they didn’t.

Further reading and listening:

