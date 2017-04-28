Twenty-five years is a full cultural cycle. A baby born in 1992 is now a fully grown adult. The early ‘90s fashion revival has already come and gone. Although many things have not changed, including the default expectation of American police brutality against black people, the “look” of events on television from 25 years ago has now been codified into something we might call the visual history of a nation.

Several new documentaries out this weekend mark a quarter-century since the Los Angeles riots of 1992, which were sparked after a jury acquitted a group of police officers who the previous year had been caught on videotape viciously beating Rodney King. The documentaries all recycle the same canonical video clips in telling the old story, presenting an opportunity to reflect on the way that American history has existed onscreen during the lifespan of America’s youngest adults.

Notable among the documentaries are ABC’s Let it Fall, which airs tomorrow, a fulsome and investigative piece directed by John Ridley, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave. It relies on archival news footage, interspersed with talking heads who were in L.A. at the time, including a woman who witnessed the murder of Latasha Harlins by a Korean-American store owner from a distance of around five feet. Then, on Sunday, National Geographic will debut LA ‘92, which sutures together television clips from the time, with no other content besides minimalist string music.

The famous pieces of footage are the same in each documentary, although of course framed differently (footage always has a frame). The fast-paced chants of “Guilty! Guilty!” outside the Simi Valley courthouse, where Rodney King’s assailants were acquitted. The helicopter videos of looting, timestamped 4/29/92 in the bottom right-hand corner. Those bloodied whites on the ground at that one intersection of 77th Street, first beaten by black people and then rescued by black people while the eyes in the skies looked on.