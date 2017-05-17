That’s not all that’s missing. FitzGerald makes clear from the beginning her intention to write a history of white evangelical politics, but is there really any such thing as a white American history without black history? Can we speak of evangelicalism, slavery, and abolition without mentioning figures such as Sojourner Truth, or Maria W. Stewart, another black woman who, in 1831, just as Finney was coming to fame, published an influential abolitionist pamphlet titled “Religion and the Pure Principles of Morality”? In 1957, or even 1967, well-intentioned white historians evidently thought we could. But in 2017, with race at the heart of the politics that gave rise to Trump and what may well be the most fundamentalist cabinet in history, any account that seeks to place our religious past in “contemporary history,” as FitzGerald puts it, must make race central to its concerns.

Curiously, FitzGerald skips the Civil War, a conflict in which religion provided a powerful undercurrent to the more visible crises of race and region. And in her account of the years that followed, she considers class more closely than race. Fundamentalism, she shows, emerged not, as Marx and cliché would have it, as the consoling religion of the poor, but as a faith of ambition for those less concerned with Christ’s Sermon on the Mount than with the theological currents that decades later became known as the “prosperity gospel.” Dwight L. Moody—a nineteenth-century revivalist who preached to crowds of tens of thousands—appealed not to “the wretched factory laborers,” FitzGerald writes, “but to people much like his younger self: rural-born Americans with Protestant backgrounds who were making their way in the cities in white-collar jobs.” Evangelicalism is nothing if not aspirational in its theology. If its explicit commitments once hewed to that of an “old-time religion,” its aesthetic has always been shaped by a keen sense of the new, the fresh, and the modern—terms which can be read, in America at least, as euphemisms for the middle class.

Partly because of this class anxiety, efforts to lump evangelicals into the very voting bloc the political class now describes were not so simple. In 1942, a group of evangelicals formed the National Association of Evangelicals, hoping to escape the label “fundamentalist,” which had gained low-class connotations as rural and uneducated, even though in its origins it was an urban and intellectual phenomenon. “The term ‘evangelical’ didn’t mean very much,” FitzGerald observes, “because liberals also regarded themselves as evangelicals, [and] fundamentalists used the terms ‘fundamentalist’ and ‘evangelical’ interchangeably.” The NAE, for that matter, defined itself in fundamentalist terms. Created to oppose “the terrible octopus of liberalism,” the group wanted political influence, but its elite leadership had not been very effective at directing, via its many member denominations and their many pastors, the hearts and minds of the evangelicals in their pews—not to mention the evangelicals who sat in pews beyond the organization’s reach.

The best-known evangelist of the twentieth century, Billy Graham, was more effective than most at influencing large swaths of evangelicals. Born on a farm in North Carolina in 1918, he combined evangelical class anxiety with fundamentalist theological certainty, the myth of the country boy with the reality of the Washington sophisticate. Graham was a synthesizer. Among his many gifts was an ability to build coalitions—between fundamentalists and evangelicals, between urban and rural conservatives and moderates. But while he jettisoned the fundamentalist emphasis on separatism that would have obstructed the growth of his influence, the faith he made was ever the “old-time religion,” which was really a modern creation, a synthesis itself of theology, nationalism, and capitalism as authentically old-fashioned as Cracker Barrel’s front-porch rocking chairs.

FitzGerald, however, mostly hews to the school of thought that sees Graham as somehow more moderate than the Christian Right that emerged in the late 1970s. Graham, she insists, “wasn’t a racist.” As evidence, she quotes his banal statement in 1950 that “all men are created equal under God.” But while Graham integrated his revivals, he also believed that Martin Luther King Jr. had gone too far with the civil rights movement and should have “put on the brakes a bit.” That duality—a sincere denial of racism, accompanied by its thinly euphemized perpetuation—is essential to the Christian Right politics that thrived after Graham withdrew from politics in the 1980s, and forms the evangelical backbone of Trumpism today.

The political formation known by news magazines as the “Christian Right”—the lifespan of which occupies as much space in FitzGerald’s book as the previous 200 years combined—might be fairly said to have emerged in the ’70s or ’80s. FitzGerald, following the conventional wisdom of American political history, calls it a “reintroduction.” And yet the very evidence of her book, as well as much recent scholarship, suggests that the “Christian Right” was more of a revolution in branding, coinciding with regional realignments of the Democratic and Republican parties, than it was, as FitzGerald puts it, an “eruption.” Evangelicalism had been engaged in conservative political action since the last major rebranding in 1942, which emerged from the embrace of the term “evangelicalism” over “fundamentalism.” Still, it’s here that The Evangelicals is at its strongest and most detailed, relying on the excellent reporting that FitzGerald did in the 1980s and ’90s. But it’s also where her work is at its weakest: Exceptional as her reporting was in its day, it remains embedded in the logic of its moment, mistaking the sensation of a strident new generation of evangelical political leaders for an authentically new development.

FitzGerald describes, for instance, televangelist Pat Robertson as a figure “who didn’t fit any of the old categories,” even as she neglects the fact that Robertson’s father, a right-wing Democratic senator, had long led attempts to push evangelical values in national politics. A board member of a fundamentalist organization known as International Christian Leadership, the elder Robertson met with President Harry Truman in 1947 to ask him to attend the organization’s meetings, comprised almost exclusively of political, business, and military leaders. Truman didn’t take him up on the offer, in part because the Moral Re-Armament movement already provided him with a similarly powerful network. Six years later, though, International Christian Leadership bagged its first president when Billy Graham and Senator Frank Carlson persuaded a newly elected President Dwight Eisenhower to attend the first occasion of what became known as the National Prayer Breakfast. Just one year after that, as President Trump noted at this year’s Prayer Breakfast, Carlson and other members of Congress sent Eisenhower a joint resolution that added “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance. (“It’s a great thing,” Trump added.)

Conservative evangelicalism has been an essential part of American politics going back much further than 1980. International Christian Leadership was the Christian Coalition of its day, less visible mainly because its aesthetic was establishmentarian. By contrast, Robertson and his peers, following the example of Reagan, emphasized the populist aesthetic of their tradition—even as they encouraged their followers to cling ever more fiercely to the corporate economics that had once been more of a concern of the men who paid for revivals than for the men and women who attended them.

What did change with the rise of the Christian Right was its emphasis on the politics of the body. Not so much actual bodies as imagined ones: particularly those destroyed by what some evangelicals came to call the “holocaust” of abortion. Towards the end of The Evangelicals, FitzGerald pays special attention to the case of Terri Schiavo, whose brain-dead body became a cause célèbre for evangelicals in the 2000s. The why of this turn toward the body—beyond the past interventions of fundamentalist intellectuals like Francis Schaeffer and Chuck Colson—remains an important question in evangelical history. FitzGerald would certainly be excused for failing to come to any strong conclusions. But she explores neither the significance of Schiavo’s fate in the lives of believers, nor the ways in which, for evangelical leaders, it was as much a stylistic change as a substantive one, a substitution of one jeremiad of cultural collapse for another.

Before its current obsession with the body, as FitzGerald observes, evangelicalism expressed itself politically through extreme and often paranoid anti-communism. My favorite example is the 1958 horror film The Blob, which told of a carnivorous mass of red Jello. Conceived at the Presidential Prayer Breakfast in 1957 by Shorty Yeaworth, an evangelical filmmaker, the movie was widely viewed as either pure kitsch or an anti-communist metaphor free of religious overtones. American evangelicalism before the 1980s was no less political in its theology; its theology just happened to align with the anti-communist beliefs of the secular sphere.

Today, the political expression of evangelicalism seems strongest in its opposition to Islam. In this sense, it may be aligning, once again, with widely held secular anxieties. During last year’s campaign, evangelical elites confidently assured FitzGerald and other journalists that evangelicals would not back Trump, even as the rank and file roared its support for him at his huge rallies, many of which opened with sermons. Millions voted for Trump because, like Mike Pompeo, Trump’s pick to head the CIA, they see Islam not as a world religion but as America’s enemy number one—a threat “not just in places like Libya and Syria and Iraq,” as Pompeo has said, “but in places like Coldwater, Kansas, and small towns throughout America.” Evangelicals also voted for Trump because of what religion scholar Jason Bivins calls the “politics of horror in conservative evangelicalism”—a theological strain that predisposed them to support a candidate who could portray the current low ebb in the national crime rate as nothing short of “American carnage.” Others gravitated to Trump because, after half a century of the prosperity gospel, they saw his gold-crusted campaign as evidence of God’s blessing.

Such is the complexity of evangelicalism in the pews—a spiritual tradition deeply intertwined with American ambitions and American fears. If FitzGerald misses the deeper historical undercurrents of evangelicalism, it is in no small part because the leaders she focuses on—the white men in the pulpit—are equally blind to the lives and beliefs of those who worship in their churches. The preachers of religious conservatism would be wise to remember their own sermons. We are, as evangelical leaders are fond of observing, a revival nation. Which is another way of saying that in America no politics—or maybe just no theology—ever truly dies.