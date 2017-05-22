While such candidate-tracking is standard practice in political races, efforts by the Northam campaign to disrupt Perriello’s town hall meetings underscore the lengths to which the party establishment will go to tamp down enthusiasm for a grassroots candidate. And Northam’s focus on social issues comes straight out of Hillary Clinton’s playbook for taking on Bernie Sanders. In the final debate of the Democratic primary, Clinton attacked Sanders for supporting a bill that prevents victims of gun violence from suing gun manufacturers. “We hear a lot from Senator Sanders about the greed and recklessness of Wall Street, and I agree,” she said. “Well, what about the greed and recklessness of the gun manufacturers?”

The similarities between Perriello and Sanders are far from precise. In terms of style and temperament, Perriello is more jovial than Sanders, fond of corny jokes and the minutiae of policy. While he speaks passionately about corporations screwing middle- and working-class Americans, he lacks Bernie’s blunt outrage—he’s more Adlai Stevenson than William Jennings Bryan. And while his campaign manager, Julia Barnes, served as the national field director for Sanders, Ian Sams was a member of Clinton’s rapid response team. Perriello has also received endorsements from John Podesta and Neera Tanden—close allies of Hillary who worked with Perriello at the Center for American Progress—as well as Jennifer Palmieri, Teddy Goff, and other senior members of Clinton’s campaign staff. If the race between Perriello and Northam exposes the rift between the party’s establishment and its grassroots, it also suggests that the establishment can get behind an insurgent—provided the insurgent is affable rather than angry.

“I’m not sure that the gap between the wings of the party is actually as big as people think that it is,” Perriello says. He has taken to calling himself a “pragmatic populist”—someone who shares Bernie’s outrage over economic inequality, but who is intent on finding workable solutions. He has endeavored to pitch himself as a successor not so much to Sanders as to Obama: a young political outsider working to shake up the establishment, free of any personal or political baggage from the often acrimonious battle between Hillary and Bernie. Like Obama, he’s dynamic on the stump—though he lacks Obama’s trademark charm. At 42, Perriello is both single and single-minded, a man who gives the impression of being married to his job.

Still, despite resisting comparisons to Sanders, Perriello has enlisted Bernie’s digital outreach firm to shape his own fund-raising strategy. And in April he gladly accepted the support of Our Revolution, the nonprofit group that grew out of the Sanders campaign—as well as the endorsement of the senator himself. “We need to elect progressives at every level of government if we are going to beat back the dangerous agenda of the Trump administration and its Republican allies,” Sanders said. “Now more than ever we need people in elected office who will fight for middle-income and working families.”

Whatever happens in June, the outcome of the primary is likely to inform the party’s direction going forward. Virginia is shaping up to be the kind of state Ohio used to be: a microcosm of the nation itself, albeit one with a significantly higher number of people who work for the federal government. Virginia is a purple state that’s tracking blue—the only former Confederate state to throw its lot behind Clinton last year. “Virginia seceded from the South in 2016,” laughs Kidd, the Virginia pollster. Clinton won the state by five points, largely by running up the score in the wealthy, more liberal areas of suburban Washington.

Perriello’s campaign is an experiment: Is full-throated progressivism the best strategy for combating Trumpism?

But particularly in the aftermath of the 2016 debacle, a Democratic candidate for governor must perform well throughout the state—including in the coal-country counties of southwest Virginia that were dominated by Trump. Perriello’s campaign is an experiment: Can a left-wing candidate win back blue-collar and rural voters without sacrificing liberal votes? Is full-throated progressivism the best strategy for combating Trumpism? The idea that voters will rally behind a populist Democrat has yet to be tested, especially in a state like Virginia, and many veteran political observers are convinced that Northam’s down-home style will trump Perriello’s liberal substance. After all, much of Perriello’s fund-raising has come from outside Virginia, whereas 90 percent of Northam’s donations are from within the state. “Northam has a Virginia accent,” Sabato says. “He is rural by nature—grew up on the eastern shore. He went to the Virginia Military Institute. There’s no question in my mind that if anyone can draw in some conservatives, it’s Northam, not Perriello. They’re very suspicious of Yale-talking candidates.”

If Perriello loses, it will be seen as proof that the party establishment is right when it insists that left-wing policies don’t win elections. But if he wins, it will be yet another sign that the Sanders wing—and its more inclusive economic message—represents the party’s best hope for the future. In November, the winner of the primary will likely square off against Ed Gillespie, a former adviser to George W. Bush who served as chair of the Republican National Committee.

The high stakes aren’t lost on the people at the center of Perriello’s campaign. At his election headquarters, located in an office park in Alexandria, the walls smell of fresh paint, and the only decorations are a few haphazardly hung sheets of easel paper marked with illegible scribblings. Until recently, the campaign had been working out of Perriello’s Alexandria home. There’s no receptionist, so I just walk in and wander around until I find Julia Barnes and Ian Sams, the political odd couple who have helped engineer Perriello’s swift rise. After their stints with Bernie and Hillary, both contemplated getting out of politics. But inspired by what Perriello could mean for the party’s future, they signed up for one more round.

The campaign, Barnes says, will determine whether “the establishment in Virginia—and, by proxy, the establishment in the country—is going to be brave enough to set aside their fear and judgment.” The Democratic Party may be scared of change—of “being shaken to our core,” she says. “But we’ve got to shake a little to get there.”