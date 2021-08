It is so perfectly calibrated to define the broken promises of the GOP health care push—“people will be better off, with pre-existing conditions, under our plan”—it’s tempting to interpret it as an admission that the bill is truly dead, so promises are cheap.

To be clear, people with pre-existing conditions would not actually be better off under a plan that lets insurers charge them as much as they want for health care coverage, or that kicks them into an underfunded high-risk pool.