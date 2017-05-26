With A Field Guide to Getting Lost, in 2005, Solnit experimented with the textures of prose, in discursive, autobiographical writing. The collection of essays is studded with personal moments—a drug experience (“the metallic taste of poppies in various states of refinement”), a dream about her childhood bedroom—but also with polymathic curiosity: incidents in the lives of historical figures such as Yves Klein, a sketch of the tortoise’s tenuous survival. Critics termed her “rambling” and “meandering,” but usually with approval: For her ability to draw connections between far-flung subjects, The Guardian praised her as “an intellectual nomad.” She cast her 2013 book The Faraway Nearby as an “anti-memoir,” an investigation of storytelling and narrative-making. Like Maggie Nelson—another adamant non-memoirist whose idiosyncratic personal writing is similarly worshiped by young women—Solnit gains her momentum from erudition rather than confession.

“We learn from therapy to tell stories in a way that’s lonely: Look what happened to me,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. “But I think stories are inherently empathetic, that we give ourselves these things, and see each other through them.” She often takes on the persona of an engaged citizen: She wrote Hope in the Dark during George W. Bush’s first term to rally radicals who felt nothing they did made an impact on an increasingly belligerent administration. In “moments of rupture,” she affirmed in a TomDispatch post, “people find themselves members of a ‘we’ that did not until then exist…. New possibilities suddenly emerge.” Collective actions matter, even if they do not achieve their immediate goals. “Public life enlarges you,” Solnit has said. It “gives you purpose and context, saves you from drowning in the purely personal.”

It’s this tendency to look outward and analyze the structures of society that has made Solnit’s feminist writing particularly potent. A lack of civic-mindedness has lately troubled mainstream feminism, with its emphasis on leaning in to seek individual gain and validation. “Men Explain Things to Me” does the opposite: The point of the piece is not to convey how insulted Solnit personally felt, but to show that men are encouraged and empowered to talk down to women by a society that refuses the value of women’s knowledge, experience, and testimony. It encourages us to think in big categories. “Credibility is a basic survival tool,” Solnit writes. “Violence is one way to silence people, to deny their voice and their credibility, to assert your right to control over their right to exist.” Men need not be accurate or wise in order to outweigh a woman’s perspective; they need only be men.

Illustration by Kiersten Essenpreis

The Mother of All Questions unites some of Solnit’s sharpest feminist polemics with her decades-long preoccupation with crafting narrative. The essays here, all but two of which were previously published, each deal with the subject of women in the public sphere. This is how “Escape from the Five-Million-Year-Old Suburb,” a thoroughly enjoyable trouncing of misogynist tropes in the worst evolutionary biology (e.g., cavemen hunted and provided all food while women stayed home and provided all child care), appears alongside “Giantess,” her ode to an unexpectedly progressive film from 1956. The book is divided into two sections: “Silence is Broken” and “Breaking the Story.” The first offers up what Solnit sees as evidence of major social shifts regarding women’s place in the world, while the second points to specific cultural artifacts that exemplify either sexist or feminist sentiments.

Her essay “A Short History of Silence” is her broadest contribution to feminist theory yet, sketching out a condensed history of the mainstream movement for women’s rights from the first wave onward, alternately calling upon familiar flash points (the assault of Kitty Genovese) and largely forgotten ones (a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Louisiana law allowing a husband to dispose of jointly owned property without informing or obtaining consent from his wife). The theme she weaves through these events is silence and suppression, and she arrives once again at the importance of “stories”: who, socially speaking, says what, and what that act of saying means.

In The Mother of All Questions, as in Men Explain Things to Me, Solnit examines how violence deprives women of the chance to speak, to define themselves. She frequently takes as her subjects domestic abuse, the murder of pregnant women by their current or former partners, and rape in the military and on campus. In Men, she viewed Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s sexual-assault scandal as an episode in France’s fraught and unequal relationship with the people of the countries it colonized. She also used the 2012 gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in New Delhi to explore the appalling regularity of rape around the world. Mother touches upon the Isla Vista murders in 2014, and the downfall of Bill Cosby’s reputation. “Violence against women is often against our voices and our stories,” Solnit writes. “It is a refusal of our voices, and of what a voice means: the right to self-determination, to participation, to consent or dissent, to live and participate, to interpret or narrate.”

There is, however, a playful hopefulness that occasionally surfaces throughout the book. Solnit seems to have spent the past few years immersed in the feminist internet and emerged invigorated by what she found there: women sharing their histories of assault on social media, writing blog posts shaming rapists, and mocking the CDC’s sexist guidelines for alcohol consumption. She sees Aziz Ansari’s embrace of the “feminist” label, part of the wider phenomenon of vocal male feminism, as a sign of how far we’ve come. These new fixtures in the landscape of public debate speak, to her, of progress too established and widespread to be beaten back. Through viral hashtags like #YesAllWomen, the allyship of celebrity men, and women’s unwillingness to shut up about rape, the female condition, she proposes, is finally improving. Women will never again stop telling their stories.

In some cases, Solnit is too quick to declare victories and overstates them in her enthusiasm. But after so many years spent “waiting for” this moment—as she puts it in the essay “An Insurrectionary Year”—her relief, however premature, is understandable. It took decades for the teenager distressed by public indifference to rampant street harassment to wake up in a world of the international anti-harassment campaign Hollaback, and unstoppable feminist hashtags. If younger women find less in Mother’s exuberance than they did in Men’s bleakness, it’s because the gulf between here and where we were never looks as wide as the gap between here and where we hope to arrive.

The Mother of All Questions is best understood as Hope in the Dark retooled for young feminists. Where Hope spoke to activists at their most defeated, Mother appears in the first months of Trump’s presidency, armed with purpose and reason. “It’s always too soon to go home,” Solnit counseled in Hope. “The task of calling things by their true names,” she now writes, “of telling the truth to the best of our abilities, of knowing how we got here, of listening particularly to those who have been silenced in the past, of seeing how the myriad stories fit together and break apart, of using any privilege we may have been handed to undo privilege or expand its scope is each of our tasks.” And so the storytelling continues. ⚓