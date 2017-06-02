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Adrienne Raphel/

Boardwalk Block

Big Bop Pop’s got his five-buck shop
Chock-a-block stocked with stuff that’s hocked,
Watches stopped at the two o’clock,
Hockey puck hermit crabs, legs pock-marked.

Big Bop Pop’s got a lemon-pie grin
For the ring-a-ding pinball crowd reeling with gin,
For the pinstriped belly boys, lips pasty thin,
They stop by the shop but they never come in.

Big Bop’ll trade a B flat for a B,
A neck for a neck, a tooth for a tee,
A downy quilt bedbug for a fur cap-fat flea—
A kickline of one, knobbly-kneed.

Big Bop Pop’s got an arcade Claw
That prized up the filling from the hole in his jaw,
Bobbled around like a brassy gumball,
And dropped it again near a rabbit’s foot paw.

Big Bop Pop’s got a nose like the flu,
Loose elbows goosed with stale Krazy Glue
If you need eyes, he’s got some that’ll do—
They used to be blue, but he’s secondhand new.

Adrienne Raphel

Adrienne Raphel is the author of What Was It For.

Read More:
Magazine, June 2017, Poetry, Beach, Boardwalk, Summer