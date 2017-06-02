Boardwalk Block

Big Bop Pop’s got his five-buck shop

Chock-a-block stocked with stuff that’s hocked,

Watches stopped at the two o’clock,

Hockey puck hermit crabs, legs pock-marked.

Big Bop Pop’s got a lemon-pie grin

For the ring-a-ding pinball crowd reeling with gin,

For the pinstriped belly boys, lips pasty thin,

They stop by the shop but they never come in.

Big Bop’ll trade a B flat for a B,

A neck for a neck, a tooth for a tee,

A downy quilt bedbug for a fur cap-fat flea—

A kickline of one, knobbly-kneed.

Big Bop Pop’s got an arcade Claw

That prized up the filling from the hole in his jaw,

Bobbled around like a brassy gumball,

And dropped it again near a rabbit’s foot paw.