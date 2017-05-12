My grandfather owns a t-shirt that reads, “Whoever has the most things when he dies, wins.” I’ve been thinking about that phrase ever since I came across Norm Diamond’s photos of estate sales, where a recently deceased person’s belongings are sold over the course of a few days through a firm, which takes a cut of the proceeds. Diamond’s photos of peoples’ stuff are haunting and intimate, and they support the idea that the things we accumulate during our time on Earth can in some way define us in death.

Diamond never met any of the hundreds of men and women whose homes he scoured for more than a year in his native Dallas. But looking at their their unusual collections and personal mementos in his book What Is Left Behind, which Daylight Books will publish in May, one can’t help but feel a connection with them — and then, inevitably, a sense of loss.



“Watch Your Step”

In another life, Diamond worked as an interventional radiologist at Dallas’ Baylor Medical Center for more than 30 years. There, he became acquainted with people under similarly grim circumstances—when they were in the grips of a medical emergency, or near death. Until retiring and seriously taking up photography in 2012, he said, he’d suppressed the kind of emotions that should have accompanied such encounters—he had to, in order to preserve his professionalism and well-being. Going to estate sales helped him process those decades of accumulated grief, he said, and it made him confront life’s impermanence in a whole new way. “Your mortality hits you like a Louisville Slugger,” he says.

Our lives can seem disposable once all the things we’ve worked hard to create and acquire are priced and sold to the next guy.

At the sales, Diamond looked for objects that communicated something about their owner’s life. Often, the belongings left over when a person died were testaments to loss, long illnesses, or the kind of poverty that conditions people to hold on to things, just in case they come in handy one day. Other times, what was left over was more sentimental. He saw a closet filled with Stetsons and bottles of Old Spice, a wig stored inside a box made for caramels, birth announcements for three children born between 1909 and 1913. Some days, he photographed those items as he found them. Other days, he bought items—always under $25— that caught his eye, and photographed them at his home in better light. He still has boxes of the stuff.