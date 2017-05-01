There is a tendency to presume autobiography in fiction by women or minorities.

Satyal skips around, from Harit to his elderly mother, from Ranjana to her son off at college. He brings in a whole cast of supporting players (a campy coworker of Harit’s, a nosy coworker of Ranjana’s, various Indian aunties and friends) and moves the action from past to present, this country to India. Satyal doesn’t shy from more: names, backstory, detail. This exuberance is charming instead of exhausting because somehow the book remains engaging.

Name is like a Bollywood film—in its joyous embrace of excess, in how it takes the long way round to old-fashioned narrative closure—but it’s equally akin to a well-made sitcom, veering into B and C plots I could have done without, though always cutting back to the main action just in time. Perhaps it’s fitting to see this book, about how Indians become Americans, as a hybrid of those two forms.

The main story is how Ranjana and Harit find their way to one another. While I didn’t especially enjoy or believe the manner in which the two are forced together, I succumbed to the author’s affection for the players. I had a feeling things would turn out OK, but I wanted to know how; if you can say that about a book, it has worked its magic on you. I was eager to see how (not if) Harit would shake out of his profound sadness over his sister’s death, how (not if) he’d make the human connection he so clearly needed. I was eager to see how (again, not if) Ranjana would find purpose in her life having successfully completed the role of mother.

I was less interested in some of the subplots, and I’ll mention the one involving Prashant, Ranjana’s son. We witness his tentative steps toward adulthood as a smartass undergraduate, and learn a bit about his adolescence, difficult as that always is. There’s nothing especially fresh in his story, however satisfying I find it when the expensively educated children of immigrants grow up to be dismayed by their parents’ conservatism. While it’s the lamest critical crutch to bring in autobiography, I’m going to anyway: Satyal was born in this country to immigrants from India, so you might think he’d be most adept at writing Prashant, the book’s major American-born Indian character. You’d be wrong.

I think this is quite remarkable. There is a tendency to presume autobiography in fiction by women or minorities. Guys named Jonathan write universal stories, while there’s this sense that everyone else is just fictionalizing their own, small experiences. That can be charming but it doesn’t approach importance. So I’m strangely delighted that Satyal, an American-born, Princeton-educated brown guy, didn’t seduce me with his tale of an American born, Princeton-educated brown guy. It’s a higher compliment to point out that Satyal writes with insight about characters one would assume are little like him: Harit, the socially awkward salesman; his mother, an elderly woman seen as a youth in India; his coworker, Teddy, an irrepressibly queeny gent of a certain age; Ranjana, a vaguely dissatisfied woman in middle age.