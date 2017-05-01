“[P]rocedures would need to be in place to enable the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Health and Human Services to verify that the credits were being paid to eligible insurers who were offering qualified insurance as defined under federal and state law on behalf of eligible enrollees,” the report notes. “[Our] estimates reflect an assumption that adequate resources would be made available through future appropriations to those executive branch agencies to ensure that such systems were put in place in a timely manner. To the extent that they were not, enrollment and compliance could be negatively affected.”

Likewise, by fracturing the marketplaces, the AHCA would make the user experience for enrollees more frustrating. “With more plans that are eligible for subsidies offered directly from insurers or directly through agents and brokers and not through the marketplaces’ central websites, shopping for and comparing plans could be harder, depending on insurers’ decisions about how to market their plans.”

These complications won’t just resolve themselves. They will require the kind of competent execution Trump has shown no aptitude for.

Consider for a moment how difficult the implementation of the Affordable Care Act was for President Barack Obama, who ran an unusually tight ship and was a model of competence and deliberation next to Trump. When ACA enrollment opened for the first time, the website didn’t work. The political consequences of that horrifying failure were exacerbated by the fact insurers canceled thousands of plans ahead of the Obamacare rollout, leaving their former beneficiaries uninsured and without a working portal through which to purchase new coverage. Amid a nasty backlash, the Obama administration rushed out an order grandfathering plans that hadn’t been canceled and spent the rest of his presidency answering for how things had gone so badly awry.

Do Republicans in Congress want to be on the hook when Obamacare beneficiaries lose their plans and can’t find comparable ones on Healthcare.gov? Do they trust the Trump administration to come up with quick solutions when people find that their new, deregulated plans are crap? Do they think Trump will care, or have the capacity to respond, when the Government Accountability Office determines that the federal government is wasting billions of dollars subsidizing scam health insurance plans? Thinking past the imperative they feel to pass something, if only because this gridlock makes them look ridiculous, do Republicans believe Democrats will fix these problems in the future, rather than scrap Trumpcare for something like Medicare for all when they inherit the mess?

As a general rule, it is a bad idea to make laws that will create political crises, especially when the president lacks the capacity to address them.

I think Republicans should not pass the AHCA because it is a bad bill, but even if I thought it was a good bill, I would be rattled by the thought of handing responsibility for its success over to an administration that can’t run the White House dishwasher without destroying something.