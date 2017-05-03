The Metropolitan Museum of Art was closed on Monday so that it could dress itself up for the Costume Institute Gala later that evening. Disappointed tourists milled around outside like spurned lovers. But members of the press were allowed in to see the retrospective “Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” We slipped through a side door, clutching notebook and camera like bouquets, to see and pay tribute to the beautiful show.



Rei Kawakubo, the legendary founder of Comme des Garçons, has collaborated with curator Andrew Bolton to fill the appointed gallery space with geometric forms that conceal and cradle her visionary clothes. In one corner, Kawakubo’s sartorial meditation on childhood hides peekaboo-style inside a big three-dimensional rhombus. Elsewhere cylinders flower upward into inverted pyramids, more dresses on top.

This disruption of the space’s sightlines led to a frenzy of Instagram competition, with glamorous preview attendees tersely commanding each other to step out of their shot. Maybe it was the shapes themselves, or maybe it was the fashion people, but the sensation was of being crushed beneath a leaping structure.

Gallery View, ‘Clothes/Not Clothes’ Courtesy Comme des Garçons and The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The clothes, however, are undeniable. Their presence felt like a statement: Here we are, the most influential forms from the least compromising genius. The exhibition shows about 150 pieces of Kawakubo’s women’s wear for Comme des Garçons, from the early 1980s to the present day. As you walk in, pieces from her most recent collection greet you with a big red bang of stretch nylon. Numbered sections guide you round the space (anti-clockwise). After the red curves come dresses made of some raw material, like unprimed canvas or the skin of a dress-maker’s model. These pieces are from collections ranging from 1998 to the present day, clarifying Kawakubo’s ongoing interest in playing with surface, reducing fashion back down to form, looking inside the unacknowledged corners of clothing to find new art.