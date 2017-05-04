This was another marvelous lesson learned, since “John Baron” was a made-up name employed by the young Donald when he preferred to remain incognito. Loud snickers in the office presumably accompanied its use as he spoke on the phone.

Further demonstrating the virtues of deceit on an edifice he calls his proudest accomplishment, he brazenly employed a crew of undocumented, nonunion workers, most of them from Poland, to carry out the demolition, men who were barely paid for their labor. Whatever the size of the settlement he later had to make in court for this transgression, the savings he achieved through these mischievous shortcuts dwarfed it.

Likewise, when he insisted he needed a 40-year tax abatement in order to renovate a down-at-the-heels hotel adjacent to Grand Central Station, he managed to get his way despite protests by the handful of officials who recognized the extent of the giveaway. The head of the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau, himself a major hotel operator, noted that the amount the deal obligated Trump to pay the city in lieu of taxes for this premiere midtown site was about the same as the tax bill for a short-stay motel on Eighth Avenue.

Trump outdueled these foes by retaining a Murderers’ Row of lawyers and consultants, all with deep political ties to City Hall and Albany. Soon, the awestruck rival hotel operator was a good friend. All the politicians invited him to buy tables at their dinners. He happily obliged.

On the same project, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority asked, as part of the deal, for him to widen a subway entrance to Grand Central to accommodate throngs of commuters. Trump said sure. And did nothing. On the day after his inauguration this January, I watched as hundreds of protesters carrying their anti-Trump signs became gridlocked as they tried to exit the Lexington Avenue subway through that same entrance, still just as narrow as it was the day the future president agreed to enlarge it 40 years ago.

None of this was kept secret from New Yorkers. The particulars of his squalid deals were revealed in investigative news stories, or at least the ones that survived the pit-bull lawyers that the developer retained to snarl and lunge at reporters who dared to question his success. In 1992, in plenty of time to give warning to an unwary populace, the late great Wayne Barrett published a fine biography of Trump that traced these manipulations along with scores of others. At the time, Trump’s Atlantic City casinos were failing and he was widely written off as a has-been. Barrett called his book, Trump: The Deals and the Downfall. (It was republished last year as Trump: The Greatest Show on Earth.)

But New York remains a generous place of second chances, at least for millionaires who briefly stumble. As soon as his fortunes were restored, the same slick tribe of handlers emerged to promote the new Trump, helping him boost huge gleaming brass letters spelling out the name on more buildings and more hotels.

We do not hear any mea culpas from this crowd today, even as they cluck their tongues at what he does to our country. After all, he was just a payday, and a very good one at that, which is the language most spoken here in Trumpland.