Mitsuki’s twin crises—the failure of her marriage and her damaged relationship with her mother—are born from something akin to a national crisis. Mizumura is saying that these are the everyday, generational consequences of living in a country that, beginning in the Meiji era, borrowed incessantly from the West in an attempt to modernize. Fashion, infrastructure, weapons, architecture, books, music—all were imported wholesale and absorbed, much as religion, art, and language were appropriated from China in previous centuries. The flood of Western influences included those that were all the more powerful for being internal: notions of beauty, sensibilities, ways of looking at the world. The Japanese themselves would find it hard to parse what part of their psychological makeup is Western in origin. In a revelatory scene, Mitsuki discovers that The Golden Demon, which played such an outsized role in her family’s fate, and, in Mizumura’s telling, transformed a generation of Japanese women into Emma Bovary-like romantics, was actually based on a dime-store novel from America. “She herself was the offspring of a serial novel,” Mitsuki realizes, a blend of East and West.

This intricate weaving is typical of Mizumura, whose last novel translated into English, 2013’s A True Novel, was a brilliant retelling of Wuthering Heights set in postwar Japan. Unlike, say, Yukio Mishima, who would ultimately take mental flight into a militant, hyper-romantic Japanese past (he staged an elaborate ritual suicide that ended in almost farcical fashion), Mizumura has embraced the complex embroidery of Japan’s modern history. In fact, she can’t help but add a postmodern embellishment or two: Inheritance From Mother, like The Golden Demon, was originally published in serial form in a newspaper, as an homage to a “dying tradition.”

Still, the idea that a “hideous modernity” has somehow defiled Japan, to the point that the country no longer knows itself, is a constant source of lament. It is evident in the country’s gray and neon cityscapes: “For all she could tell this might as easily be Seoul or Taipei. Before her there was only barrenness and bleakness—a scene totally without identity.” It suffuses Mitsuki’s own life, which is plagued by “a sense of wrongness,” the feeling “that it wasn’t supposed to turn out this way.” Most of all, it can be felt in Noriko’s long denouement, from nursing home to hospitalization to death.

Hospitalization and advances in medical science had stripped death—and thereby life—of its individuality

In The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge, Rilke bemoaned what modernity had done to death. Hospitalization and advances in medical science had stripped death—and thereby life—of its individuality: “you die one of the deaths available at the institution, and are approved accordingly.” These banal deaths could not compare to that of the protagonist’s grandfather, which, according to family lore, was an “evil, regal” death that shook the house and the surrounding countryside. He “would have given short shrift to anyone who had suggested he die some other death rather than this one. He died his terrible death.” Mizumura alludes to a similarly terrible yet noble death, that of a character in the ancient epic The Tale of the Heike, who suffered from “a fever so high that when cold water was poured on him it ‘burst into flames, filling the chamber with thick black smoke and whirling fire.’”

This is contrasted with the image of an elderly Japanese man “lying inert with tubes down his nose.” These deaths are terrible in a completely different way, defined by humiliation and helplessness, rather than a volcanic encounter with destiny. Mizumura goes into clinical detail to show the extent of Noriko’s suffering; a scene with a feeding tube, for example, features dried sputum being constantly removed from the mouth, and subsequently her two front teeth, all while Noriko’s skeletal arms flail weakly in protest. There is much, much more where that came from, a veritable catalogue of mortifying medical conditions and procedures.

To reclaim one’s individuality, as well as one’s agency—this is Mitsuki’s odyssey in the second half of the book. After Noriko has finally died, Mitsuki takes a well-earned vacation in the Japanese countryside. As the train speeds away from her life in Tokyo, it is almost as if Mitsuki is moving back in time, into history, into the myth of the real Japan. (Mizumura, true to form, quickly complicates this notion: Mitsuki’s hotel is modeled on a Swiss chalet, where in the old days “everything was in the style of ‘Over There.’”) During her respite, she decides to divorce her adulterous husband. She begins to piece together a plan, using the money Noriko has left her, to live out her days on her own. She reads a lot of Madame Bovary, and toys with the idea of fulfilling a long-abandoned dream of translating it herself.

We begin, then, to see the shape of her true inheritance: independence, however late it has come. Paradoxically, it is earned by accepting that translation is an essential part of the Japanese condition, not a cruel twist of history to be mourned. Mizumura ends by evoking those cherry blossoms, but this time they signify life, not death.