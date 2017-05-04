She added, “Suddenly, I’m scared. I don’t like to walk late at night. I get out at one in the morning, I have to walk home from the train. It’s a lot of anxiety.”

Somewhere between two million and three million people—mostly women, immigrants, and people of color—work in someone else’s house. For many employers, these are people they consider close to them—those who do the essential and intimate work of taking care of their children, their parents, and their homes. Organizations like the National Domestic Workers Alliance and Hand in Hand have been pushing a new campaign for employers to create what they call “sanctuary homes.” The term, which plays off of the more familiar sanctuary city, has the advantage of being almost instantly understandable. It brings something that operates on the scale of policy—an abstraction for most people—down to human size.

“It’s about creating safe and welcoming homes and communities,” says Ilana Berger, the director of Hand in Hand, a national network of domestic worker employers. This can include employers simply starting conversations with their employees about the election, giving them time off to be with their own children, finding and sharing legal resources related to immigration and deportation, and offering safe rides home from work.

But it’s also about economics—people realizing that their own homes are someone else’s workplace. “People will often do this thing and say, ‘My nanny we’re like family,’” Berger says. “But you also have obligations as an employer.” Dating back to the racist exclusion of domestic workers from many New Deal labor policies, the industry has historically seen very little regulation when it comes to fair labor standards. Over the past decade, some states, including New York, Hawaii, and California, have taken steps to rectify this, passing domestic workers bills of rights, which help to secure certain benefits like overtime pay.

In this vein, a core part of the sanctuary home model is to push employers of domestic workers to follow fair employment practices, such as paying a living wage, offering paid time off, and communicating clearly about expectations at work—all things many people often take for granted at jobs in more traditional office settings. “You have to live your politics everywhere,” Berger says. “You can’t do one thing in the streets and do something else at home.” In other words, if we want the Trump administration to treat these workers as valuable contributors to society, then their employers have to as well.