But Stephens didn’t even cherry-pick; he simply ignored the data. With that in mind, here are the actual uncertainties within climate science that Stephens should have written about.



In some areas of climate science, uncertainty has been nearly eliminated. For instance, we know that the planet is warming—even Stephens admits as much, though he wrongly describes the increase in temperature as “modest.” We also know that humans, through our greenhouse gas emissions, are the main cause of this warming. “Yet even the latter is expressed with care,” the scientists wrote in their letter. “The best estimate of the human influence is 110%, with a range of about 80% to 130%. In other words, natural factors alone would have caused the Earth to cool slightly, but human influences counteracted that and led instead to substantial warming.”

There is also some uncertainty about how much the planet will warm, how quickly, and its degree of impact on, say, severe weather events or sea level rise. “The uncertainty in our predictions come from two different things,” Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University, told me. “About half the uncertainty comes from uncertainty in the emissions trajectory—we don’t know how much coal we’re going to burn this century. ... The other half is uncertainty in physics. We don’t know exactly how clouds are going to respond, how much the sea level is going to rise, or how the ocean’s circulation will change.”

To predict future emissions, climate scientists have created four different scenarios, known as “Representative Concentration Pathways,” or RCPs. The best-case scenario, RCP 2.6, assumes global annual greenhouse gas emissions will peak between the years 2010-2020; in the worst-case scenario, RCP 8.5, emissions keep rising and don’t stop, even after the year 2100. Dessler says climate scientists take these scenarios and plug them into models to try and determine exactly how much the climate will warm. “Say there are 30 different models,” he said. “You run the same emissions scenario on all of them. Take RCP 8.5, where we burn all the coal. Some models will say the warming over the 21st century will be 2.5 degrees Celsius, others will say 4.5 degrees Celsius.” Average them all together, “and that range is the physics uncertainty.”

The physics uncertainty is much more complicated, Dessler said. But scientists don’t need models to know that changes will occur. They know ice melts at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and that warming means more days above 32 degrees Fahrenheit. They know less ice will reduce the reflectivity of the planet, causing the earth to absorb more sunlight—that is, more heat. “How fast are we going to disintegrate the ice sheets? We really don’t know. But we know we’re going to disintegrate the ice sheets,” Dessler said. “Ocean acidification, we’re 100 percent certain it will happen, but we don’t know exactly how bad it will be. Sea level rise, that’s the same.” Some predicted changes have less levels of certainty. “Precipitation changes—whether we’ll have more rainfall—there we get a little more unsure of the changes. Tornadoes and hurricanes, we don’t have a very good handle on how those will change at all.”