President Donald Trump concluded Thursday’s National Day of Prayer with more than just a pageant of platitudes. Joined in the White House Rose Garden by several nuns of the Little Sisters of The Poor—who famously sued the Obama administration over the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate—Trump signed an executive order “promoting free speech and religious liberty.” The order is mercifully less sweeping than many had feared, but it still opens the door to policies that will erode the wall between church and state.

The order did not include language from a previously leaked draft that would have exempted individuals with specific conservative religious views from a variety of anti-discrimination laws. But the order nonetheless represents the Trump administration’s strong support for the conservative Christians who helped bring him to power. At its thematic heart, it affirms the notion that the “fundamental right to religious liberty” is “Americans’ first freedom,” as if all other freedoms—such as equal protection under the law—are secondary.

A lot of the language in the order is vague, but it still offers important clues. The president directed the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services departments to “consider issuing amended regulations” to address the religious objections to the contraception mandate made by groups like Little Sisters of the Poor. It’s not clear, however, if this extends beyond what the Supreme Court already told the government to do last year.

In addition, Trump directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law.” This provision signals an even greater tolerance of discriminatory religious views under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, according to Liz Reiner Platt, director of the Public Rights/Private Conscience Project at Columbia University. Passed in the early 1990s with bipartisan support, RFRA was originally intended to ensure that the government had a “compelling interest” to enact laws that violated a person’s religious beliefs. It has since become a legal weapon used by members of the religious right, often against women and LGBT individuals. The law was the foundation of the Supreme Court’s 2014 Hobby Lobby ruling, which held that it was unconstitutional to require family-owned corporations to cover insurance for contraception if it violated their sincerely held religious beliefs.