Things were going well in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh the day before last year’s U.S. presidential election. The United Nations was holding its first major international climate negotiations since the historic Paris climate agreement was reached in 2015, and for the first time in years, it seemed governments around the world were actually on the same page. Days earlier, the Paris accord had been officially ratified—ahead of schedule. In October, countries across the globe agreed to collectively phase out hydrofluorocarbons and reduce pollution from airplanes. Heading into Marrakesh, Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, said she had never seen such level of cooperation: “I have spent a good part of my career in multilateral affairs and I can tell you it is really unprecedented.”

But then Donald Trump won the presidency. As the Washington Post reported at the time, the results immediately “hurled doubt” into the Marrakesh negotiations, which were intended to crank out some of the finer details of the Paris agreement. The agreement itself now seemed in danger, as Trump had threatened on the campaign trail to “cancel” it (which he can’t actually do, but could hobble it by withdrawing the U.S. commitment). And so the once-optimistic Marrakesh conference ended on a sour, uneasy note, with several leaders urging the new president to reconsider his hostile stance toward tackling global climate change.

Fast-forward to today, and the U.N. is kicking off the next round of international climate talks—the first since Trump became president. On Monday, in Bonn, Germany, negotiators from around the world will begin a 10-day conference to try and nail down the so-called “rulebook” for the Paris agreement. The World Resources Institute has described this rulebook as necessary to “create a level playing field and build trust” among the agreement’s signatories—a way to make sure that countries are living up to their commitments, and are able to strengthen them if they need to. The Council on Foreign Relations’s Varun Sivaram puts it more bluntly: “It’s a slow and boring process where we hammer out language.”

But Sivaram also says Trump is making what would otherwise appear a “slow and boring” climate conference rather unique. That’s because the president is reportedly at a critical moment in his decision-making about whether to stay in or leave the Paris agreement. Last week, the Huffington Post reported that Trump is seriously leaning toward withdrawing the U.S. from the accord altogether—and that his decision may come this week, literally in the middle of the Bonn climate talks.