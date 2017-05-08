After Hillary Clinton’s 2008 primary loss to Barack Obama, she and Bill kept a hit list that assigned members of Congress a number between one (“most helpful”) and seven (“most treacherous”), depending on how loyal they had been to the Clintons, according to the 2014 book HRC by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. They report in their recently released follow-up, Shattered, that Hillary Clinton took her revenge against Chris Van Hollen—who had been given a most treacherous score of seven—in the last primary cycle in 2016.

To be fair, Van Hollen was trying to get his union backers in Maryland to not drive black labor to the polls, thus passively suppressing votes that would help the progressive, black candidate in the senatorial primary, Donna Edwards. Clinton, for her part, wanted to turn out black voters so she could win big in the state and send Bernie Sanders a decisive message. When she found out Van Hollen’s plan, she told an aide, “Who gives a fuck about Chris Van Hollen?” Clinton reportedly worked against Van Hollen to both punish someone she considered a traitor and to aid herself—all while ensuring the unions toed her line. As Allen and Parnes write, she felt “entitled to the kind of fealty typically accorded the party’s nominee for president.”

It’s the kind of story that makes some liberals nervous about Clinton’s return to Democratic politics. Last week, Axios reported that she will be launching a new PAC, Onward Together. From what we know so far, the PAC will raise money from big-money donors and disburse it to various groups within the Trump resistance, and eventually to congressional candidates in 2018. She will be one of several forces attempting to fill the leadership void in the party, which is energized but still reeling from Donald Trump’s surprise election. Clinton’s involvement is bound to be controversial, dividing a party that is united in its opposition to Trump, but remains torn on the best way to beat him.

Wherever Clinton goes, money follows.

On its face, this move makes a lot of sense for Clinton. Democrats are certainly going to need money, and a lot of it, if they want to take back Congress. And though Clinton had many flaws as a candidate, she was undeniably good at fundraising: She amassed a war chest of $1.4 billion for her presidential bid. This included the $598 million she raised for the party through joint fundraising committees and the record-setting $188 million raised by the pro-Clinton super PAC Priorities USA, more than any other super PAC since such organizations were born in 2010. For more than four decades, Clinton has schmoozed her way to (nearly) the top, cultivating and maintaining a massive network of donors that includes billionaires in essentially every industry—Silicon Valley, oil and gas, Wall Street—as well as large labor unions like AFSCME. Wherever Clinton goes, money follows.