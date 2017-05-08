She may not be doing Today, but she’s brazenly promoting the book.

In a statement announcing the creation of the Ivanka M. Trump Fund, Trump made it clear that she would be donating the unpaid portion of her advance to charities and that the first two recipients would be the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the National Urban League, both of which would get $100,000. The Ivanka M. Trump Fund, the statement notes, “will contribute a minimum $425,000 to the Fund, which is the unpaid portion of the advance, net of expenses. In addition, the LLC will contribute all future royalties it receives that are in excess of the advance to the Fund during the period from May 1, 2017 to May 1, 2022.”

Publishers usually refuse to comment publicly on the size of the advances they give authors (although they often leak the figures anonymously to generate publicity). But we can glean a lot of information from Trump’s statement. Publishers typically pay large advances in four equal installments—the first when the contract is signed, the second when the manuscript is delivered, the third when the book is published, and the fourth when the paperback is published. Given that $425,000 of Trump’s advance was unpaid two weeks before Women Who Work was published, it is likely that her advance was $850,000 or at least in that ballpark.

In other words, Trump has already pocketed the portion of the advance that was paid before the book’s publication—about $425,000. While her charitable contributions are commendable, suggesting that Trump is donating all the proceeds from the book, as some media outlets have, is misleading.

Furthermore, if Women Who Work sells enough copies to earn out its entire advance, Trump says she will donate her royalties to charity. But earning out is not easy to do, particularly for big advances. (Most agents who work with celebrity clients like Trump will tell you that if the book earns out its advance then they have not done their job.) For Women Who Work to earn out its advance, the book would have to sell more than 200,000 copies in hardcover. That’s possible, but hardly guaranteed. Trump’s first book, The Trump Card, sold 15,660 in hardcover and 9,376 in paperback, according to Nielsen BookScan. That’s a solid sales record—and Trump is certainly more famous now than she was in 2010, when the book was published—but a far cry from the kind of sales Women Who Work would need to start generating royalties.

Then there is the notion that Trump is not publicizing the book. This is flat-out absurd. The promotional campaign for Women Who Work has been very active, and the book has received coverage that most authors could only dream of. The great irony is that Trump has been guiding most of it, all while telling people that she is not promoting the book.