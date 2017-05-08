All eyes are on the Senate, after House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act. Will Senate Republicans follow suit? What can Democrats do to stop them? And what would a repeal of the Affordable Care Act mean for Democratic politics going forward.



Our guest on episode 54 of Primary Concrns is Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. We sat down in his Capitol Hill office to discuss the Republican health care sales job, the resistance movement, and how he has adjusted his strategic approach to politics in the Trump era.

In 20 years in public service, I have never seen the level of bald faced, intentional lying that is happening right now. https://t.co/rdp0R83wb0 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 4, 2017