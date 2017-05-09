When Elkin herself goes to find material for her first novel in Venice, we come to know the city through the eyes of the artist Sophie Calle. Calle once travelled to Venice in pursuit of a mysterious man, “Henri B.” Calle’s story reverses the usual roles of man as voyeur and woman as passerby: Elken shows us Calle’s fascination with Henri, how she follows him from a distance, dodging in and out of shops to watch while remaining out of sight. Later, a chapter devoted to Agès Varda’s Cléo de 5 à 7 furthers this exploration of the female gaze. The film follows Cléo, a pop singer who walks around Paris while waiting for the results of a medical exam. Cléo suspects that she’s dying of cancer; in the film, it’s implied that her illness may be imaginary. But over the course of the film she finds self-possession, even calm, as an observing subject of the world. Cléo seems most in control when she herself is not in the frame, in moments when the camera’s gaze shows us what she sees. It’s a marked difference from the kaleidoscope of mirrors at the beginning of the film, in which her many reflections serve as a series of dead ends.

A biblio-memoir, Flâneuse is marked by Elkin’s experience as a reader, writer, and wanderer of the streets in her own right. In reclaiming the city streets as liberators rather than oppressors of women, Elkin shows that inhabiting a space can be the means of asserting a voice and an identity. She no longer needs to “haunt” streets, the strangely spectral metaphor used by Virginia Woolf. She can fully inhabit them. Each chapter begins with a walk as a sort of compass, claiming an orientation and a position in space: “north on rue de Rennes, past the Fnac, Naf Naf, H&M, right at St Placide and north-east on rue de Vaugirard, past the Institut Catholique where I once taught, keep an eye out for the lovely bookseller in an old butcher’s shop … ” The way she moves through thoughts and words—unhurried, luxuriating in commonplace detail, digressions and detours developing into the main point—seems to be the textual version of these strolls.

Elkin shows that inhabiting a space can be the means of asserting a voice and an identity.

Elkin tries to modernize and feminize the flâneur by filling in the role herself. The dedication of this book has been given to Trivia, “goddess of crossroads,” and that perhaps purposefully describes the majority of autobiographical details included, following the trend of what the critic James Wood has described as a “radical transparency” of self. Yet it is striking that rather than being the portrait of an artist as a young woman, Elkin’s journey of self-realization ends up being defined by romance. Paris seems to be traced with the memories of her dating experiences; the fountain by the Comédie Française where she kissed someone, her flat that was on the Left Bank because her ex hated the Right. She often maps out her own position in the city by way of the men in her life. Women’s lives have often been shaped by men, of course, largely because they were linked to them for so many centuries by economic realities. Conspicuously, Elkin never explains how she could afford all this travel.



For a book that takes the transgressive participation in the public sphere as its subject matter, I couldn’t help but wonder why in the end it felt somehow tame, cautious even. This is perhaps the effect of the perception of the city as the premier subject, which actually enforces the gendering of space. Throughout the book, the suburbs, associated with the domestic and the women who keep house, are dismissed as unimportant and inconsequential, a place we grow out of in order to get a job and a life. Elkin describes one train ride on the Long Island Railroad as moving from Tudor façades (“if you can’t live in Tudor England, pretend you do”), to “pseudo-countryside,” to the “semi-detached pastel-colored house anti-aesthetic of small suburban industry,” to, finally, the “art-deco sharp” and “majestic steel skyline” of New York. The city is masculine, full of gleaming, phallic skyscrapers, and to Elkin, this boys’ world is where the real action happens.

The idea that greater personal agency depends on the population density of your address needs to be problematized at the very least. The decentralized protest actions that have taken place in response to Trump’s election, for instance, are remarkable not only because of their turnout, but because they took place everywhere, suburbs included. Citizenship is not just about the city these days. Women showed up for the march in Mentone, Alabama, Skagway, Alaska, and Driggs, Idaho. The “Day Without a Woman” strike pointed to the significance of women’s experiences, no matter where they are, no matter how invisible. This event actualized the idea, long-theorized, that the private realm has political consequence: that the kitchen sink is just as important a terrain as whatever avenue one marches down. The most private of actions, far from the public space, all count in resistance against a patriarchy.