It’s not an accident that surveillance-as-entertainment was a hit. But what’s particularly insidious about the spread of what Reeve calls “lateral surveillance”—citizens watching citizens—is how easily it blends into the background of mundane activities, taking on the force of habit. You can track America’s Most Wanted while you’re watching TV, keep an eye on AMBER Alerts while you’re checking text messages, spot a suspicious package while scanning the subway platform for a late train.

No initiative is more iconic in this regard than the federal government’s request to “see something, say something.” Which of us hasn’t seen something? The mandate is ingeniously capacious—designed to capture a range of pan-sensory hunches, and to turn everyday interactions into sites of suspicion, antagonism, and fear. Indirect nudges take precedence over direct shows of force. Why should the cops risk a lawsuit by searching bags when they can ask people to point out suspicious packages for them? This outsourcing of surveillance from the explicit interventions of the police to the tacit cooperation of citizens makes it even easier to be in constant contact with authorities—precisely because those authorities are sometimes us.

Take the Philadelphia Police Department’s twitter, which recruits its more than 130,000 followers “into surveillance devices for a policing apparatus that has come to thrive on its cost-effective method for…identifying with the public through coordinated action.” Like hundreds of police social media accounts across the country, @phillypolice calls for tips and tweets “Wanted” images of suspects alongside Simpsons memes, cat photos, and cops tossing around footballs. Often, the feed publicizes the names of those who’ve committed petty crimes and misdemeanors—effectively serving to shame offenders and generate quick arrest revenue. But Reeves points out that despite the PPD’s “increasingly energetic use of social media,” the crime rate in Philly has risen. Online participation in policing does “little or nothing to address poverty, social alienation, and the other systemic problems that give rise to local crime.”

It might even make it worse. Reeves discusses the viral “Findthebostonbombers” Reddit thread, where amateur sleuths speculated about who was behind the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. At one point, Reddit’s anonymous commenters matched a wanted photo of Dzhokhar Tsarnev to a photo of Sunil Tripathi, a Brown University student who had gone missing weeks earlier. Redditors inundated the Tripathi family with calls, Facebook posts and emails; reporters, too, soon circulated the unverified rumor. In reality, Tripathi, who had never been linked to the events, had committed suicide.

Like trolls, police doxx innocent people all the time by misidentifying them as guilty. More than once, law enforcement has accidentally unleashed a mob onto an innocent target through crowdsourcing intelligence from official social media feeds. And under Trump, it’s not difficult to imagine that they might do so wittingly. After all, state-sanctioned racism, transphobia, and the War on Terror already paint targets on the backs of millions of black, Muslim, and trans Americans, who face violence every day. Not everyone is considered equally suspicious.

Reeves’ analysis occasionally mistakes the citizen spy for an abstract, universal subject. But his examples make it clear that they are anything but. Race determines who gets to play detective and who gets marked as a suspect. When Neighborhood Watch was founded at the height of Nixon’s America, citizens were asked to be “nosy” and use their “common sense” to help secure their property. But the sense of what was held in common was reinforced by crude signs of visual difference in white suburbia.

It’s not just Neighborhood Watch volunteers “seeing who belongs,” and then calling the cops on those who don’t. Consider the recent list of signals used to train Department of Homeland Security agents to spot potential suicide bombers, published by the ACLU in February. The DHS recommended officials look for Arab men wearing short hair or fragrance, people glancing about anxiously, individuals sweating, and people of color “blending in with the environment.”

What becomes increasingly cogent as Reeves’ history continues is the way in which even casual snooping exists along a continuum of state violence. Reeves catalogs students who have followed D.A.R.E.’s precepts, for example, unaware that to do so would tear their families apart. In April 1990, Crystal Grendell, an eleven-year-old girl, admitted to D.A.R.E. counselors that her parents owned some marijuana plants. A few days later, officers raided her house, arrested her parents, and sent the girl and her sister to live with a distant relative. When the lines are blurred between sovereign state agents and those who deem themselves citizen spies, the consequences can be lethal. As the attorney representing Trayvon Martin’s family put it, “What made [Zimmerman] shoot was that he was one of them; he felt he was a cop.”

To feel like a cop. In 1972, the same year Neighborhood Watch was founded, Michel Foucault described this feeling as “the fascism in us all.” In his introduction to Anti-Oedipus, he wrote that it’s “in our heads and in our everyday behavior, the fascism that causes us to love power, to desire the very thing that dominates and exploits us.” The logic of the regime doesn’t just act upon populations, but courses through our heads and everyday behavior.

Following Foucault, Reeves emphasizes the emotional dimensions of lateral surveillance. We may be keen to search for an individual’s aberrant psychology, but “saying something” gains its strength from passing as “common sense.” And it is these infectious public feelings that can help us understand how people come to voluntarily betray their neighbors.

In his closing chapter on post-9/11 America, Reeves shows how counter-terrorism strategies govern through ambiguity, confusion, and fear. Under the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative (SAR), an inter-agency collaboration that does exactly what it sounds like, residents of Los Angeles were asked to be wary of “joggers who stand and stretch for an inordinate amount of time” while citizens in Kentucky were asked to look out for

“people avoiding eye contact.” It’s no wonder, then, that nearly all of the SAR tips sent to law enforcement were useless, bogus, and paranoid.

Predictably, it doesn’t matter. Lateral surveillance has always been more of an ideological project than a practical form of intelligence. The content of the tips is less important than the fact that people are eager to send them in the first place. “Collective participation in the homeland security apparatus serves a broader sociopolitical function than simple intelligence gathering,” Reeves explains. To see something and call 911 is to actively reinforce one’s allegiance to the war on terror. Whether a hotline actually works is less important than whether people want to use it.

But if snitching ultimately comes down to loving the carceral state, it’s not a stretch to imagine that such love might be rerouted toward one’s neighbor once again. The same perverse impetus that mobilizes citizens to work as surrogates for the administration can also be channeled, Reeves points out, toward schemes for alternative governance in its stead. “Without the assistance of a diverse assortment of citizens and private institutions,” he reminds us, “liberal police power simply could not thrive.” Knowing that this administration relies on the fascism “in us all” to carry out its orders is its own kind of power. So too is the discovery of subversive attachments between ourselves—premised not on terror, but on solidarity.