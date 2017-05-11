Would I be able to stop sneezing for long enough to meet Sophie Calle, the world’s most important living conceptual artist? For her newest work Calle had chosen a plot in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery. As we crept along the line to share the secrets that Calle would commit to a grave beneath our feet, the pollen of every tree planted to shade the dead seemed to enter my nose. If only I had wept from the eyes instead, my streaming face would have matched the setting—big and pompous mausoleums, tiny headstones reading only “mother”—and the work at hand.

The project is called Here Lie the Secrets of the Visitors of Green-Wood Cemetery: 2017 – 2042. You tell Sophie Calle a secret, she writes it down, then you pop it through a little slot in an obelisk and there your secret stays. I’ll be 54 when it ends. Calle herself will be 89. In a leaflet distributed to visitors, Calle explains that a “cemetery plot has been granted to me ‘in perpetuity,’ which means the project will continue for 25 years.”

We have an idiom about this: We say we will “take the secret to the grave.” The French have the same one, emporter son secret dans la tombe (Calle is French). When Calle takes your secret to the grave, she is turning the confidence of friendship into a highly formalized artistic gesture. She stretches it out, makes it more romantic. The obelisk is more like a commemorative tribute to the very idea of sharing secrets. The secrets themselves are the medium, the act of secret-sharing the art.

The secrets themselves are the medium, the act of secret-sharing the art.

The line took forever, which was good because we were queuing at the perfect spot to observe those already confessing to Calle. They were too far away to hear, but we could see their faces as they sat on Van Gogh wicker chairs. The faces mostly had small smiles on them. The wind took their words away. There had been a thunderstorm the night before and the air felt gentle and cleansed of its violence. The women mostly wore long billowing dresses, many of them red or hot coral. Several people kept their sunglasses on while telling Sophie Calle their secret.