These necessary but expensive services may not survive the Republican Party’s antipathy to Medicaid.

Ward worries that this signals a shift in long-standing government policy. “For 30 years, there’s been a commitment between the federal government and the states to provide services for these people and we see the federal government walking away from that commitment,” she says.

Cuts would also affect therapeutic options for children in special education. “I don’t know that most people understand that school districts get about $4 billion a year in Medicaid reimbursement for a variety of services to kids with disabilities,” says Curt Decker, the executive director of the National Disability Rights Network. “And what’s amazing is that it has nothing to do with health care or with premiums or anything that they say they’re trying to fix.”

Deborah Ziegler, director of policy and advocacy for the Council for Exceptional Children, says Medicaid-compensated services range from early intervention for young children with disabilities to assistive technologies and psychological help. “If Medicaid was not reimbursing for those services then the local school districts would have to pick up the additional cost,” Ziegler explains. “So where are they going to get that money from?” Possible options include raising local taxes—never a popular proposal—or simply cutting the affected services. Cuts, Ziegler says, “put school districts in jeopardy of providing a free, appropriate education for students with disabilities. It puts them in jeopardy of non-compliance with the IDEA.”



Medicaid cuts would also be disastrous for people who require treatment for rare diseases. These diseases—which the National Institutes of Health defines as any condition that affects fewer than 200,000 Americans—tend to be costly. Paul Melmeyer, associate director of federal policy at the National Organization for Rare Disorders, says that’s exactly why they oppose the bill: “We have been opposed to the AHCA since a little while after it was released to the public back in March. And we have been opposed to every iteration that has come out since.”

Rare disease patients are at risk because of the specific mechanisms the AHCA deploys to cut Medicaid. By implementing per-capita caps on Medicaid funding, the AHCA would disadvantage individuals who rely on treatments like orphan drugs—a designation the FDA awards to medications that do not create much profit for pharmaceutical companies due to the rarity of the diseases they are intended to treat. Orphan drugs are reliably expensive—Biogen Inc.’s new muscular dystrophy drug will cost $750,000 for the first year of use—so Medicaid access is an important source of financial support. Melmeyer says that under the current system, the federal government “retroactively looks at how much that Medicaid program spent over the prior year and then reimburses a certain amount. Under the per capita cap system, the state would theoretically be on the hook for the entirety of the cost of that orphan drug rather than just a percentage of it.”



The AHCA could also lead to the creation of high-risk insurance pools, which are meant to compensate for axing Obamacare’s requirements for pre-existing conditions. But this is another threat. “We really do need to emphasize just how expensive high-risk pools are,” Melmeyer insists. “There are estimates that in order to actually fully fund a high-risk pool we need upwards of $300 billion per year at the very least.” Otherwise, patients with rare diseases may be harmed if Health and Human Services allows states to exempt themselves from covering certain health benefits. If states choose to end the ACA’s community-rating system, they’d disadvantage people with pre-existing conditions even further.