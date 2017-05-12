“Rosenstein’s presentation of the facts is fair and scrupulous,” National Review argued an editorial. “Of course, Donald Trump has often been less than forthright in his public statements, and the reasons that President Trump should have fired Comey — for example, those outlined by Rosenstein — appear not to be the reasons he did.”

National Review and Hemingway also called Democrats hypocrites for criticizing Comey’s firing, given their criticism of Comey last year for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Like Trump himself, these conservative pundits are so eager to score points on Democrats that they miss the forest for the trees.

In judging a political decision, context is everything. Trump’s motive for firing Comey does matter, because there is a world of difference between firing Comey for the reasons outlined in the Rosenstein memo—that Comey overstepped his role by announcing that Clinton wouldn’t be prosecuted while alo rebuking her—or doing so to quash the FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the election and potential ties to the Trump campaign. Given Trump’s comments to Holt, we now know that the Rosenstein memo is irrelevant. Trump already wanted to fire Comey, most likely because—as multiple reports indicate—Comey had dismissed his wiretapping claim about Barack Obama and testified to the Senate last week that the FBI was investigating Trump’s campaign.

National Review columnist David French is exactly right when he notes that Trump’s firing of Comey, “while defensible in the abstract (as my colleagues have ably argued), is profoundly, deeply flawed in context.” But all too many on the right, including French’s editors, have argued that the firing is “defensible in the abstract” and ignore the unabstract and sordid facts surrounding the firing, including the suspicious timing—Comey had just asked Rosenstein for more resources for the Russia investigation—and the lies the White House staff spun to justify it.

Hemingway and National Review editor can afford to be blasé because they think the Russia investigation will amount to little. “There’s not a lot of ‘there’ to the Russia investigation,” Hemingway asserts. But even if this proves true—and Republicans in Congress are doing everything in their power to see that it does—Trump may well be trying to stonewall for another reason, either out of general paranoia or a specific fear of an embarrassing revelation unconnected to Russia. In that case, the coverup might be worse than the crime, but the coverup would still be a crime.