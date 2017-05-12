Cuomo’s office and the IDC point out that they have pushed through major progressive accomplishments. The SAFE Act was tough gun control legislation that passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012. New York legalized gay marriage in 2011, a historic achievement. Other big-ticket items include a raise in the minimum wage, paid family leave, and, most recently, free public college.

But if you look under the hood of some of Cuomo’s banner accomplishments, they are not as impressive as the headlines imply. Take, for example, Cuomo’s free college bill. Because of the way it’s structured, the plan has been labeled as free college for the middle class. Cuomo’s plan covers tuition, but not other expenses like room and board. According to the Times, for a four-year degree, this saves students around $26,000 out of $83,000 total—meaning they would still have to pay the lion’s share. The program will only help an estimated 32,000 students this year, and those students are required to reside in New York state for years after.

Then there’s the minimum wage. In 2016, Cuomo claimed a progressive victory in raising New York’s wage to $15 per hour. “New York is showing the way forward on economic justice,” he said in an official statement at the time. But while the raise goes into effect faster in New York City, it is only set to be raised to $12.50 by 2020 for the rest of the state, and to $15 at a yet-to-be-determined time. The wage is not indexed to inflation, meaning that the Democrats may have to fight this battle all over again once it does eventually reach $15. And tipped workers, those working in the state’s huge restaurant industry, only get a raise of $10 per hour.

“Single-payer is one thing that the entire Democratic conference supports that is held up because the Republicans refuse to have a vote on it,” Gianaris says.

Furthermore, by hobbling their own party, Cuomo and the IDC have stalled a number of issues on which a blue state like New York should be at the vanguard. “Whether we’re talking about voting reforms, the DREAM Act, single-payer, or the women’s Reproductive Health Act,” Rivera says, “these are all fundamental Democratic issues that we would be able to achieve if we had a Democratic majority.” Without a unified Democratic Senate, Gianaris says, “there’s a host of substantive, progressive accomplishments that we’ve lost out on the opportunity to achieve.”

Take single-payer health care. At a moment when Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan are threatening to strip health care from millions of Americans, California is stepping up by moving a universal health care bill—one that would cover undocumented immigrants—through its legislature. “Single-payer is one thing that the entire Democratic conference supports that is held up because the Republicans refuse to have a vote on it,” Gianaris says.

Meanwhile, New York’s policies on reproductive rights are startlingly regressive. The state’s abortion laws haven’t changed since 1970—which means they predate Roe v. Wade. “We have a really bad law on our books,” state Senator Liz Krueger, from Manhattan, told the New Republic. “It’s two sentences in our penal code saying that you can’t prosecute doctors—nothing about what your legal rights are.” These outdated abortion laws often mean that people have to travel outside of the state for abortion access, even for emergency health procedures. “Here in New York state,” Krueger says, “we’ve spent 43 years saying, ‘We have Roe v. Wade, so everything’s OK.’”

But with Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, and liberal justices on the verge of retirement, ensuring that there are legal protections for abortions in New York state is essential. And yet on reproductive rights, New York lags behind what other states are doing, never mind what progressive activists are pushing for. Cuomo has since pledged to support a constitutional amendment on the issue, but constitutional amendments are hard to pass—you have to get it through two legislative sessions and a public vote. And the state legislature would still have to pass a law, which they haven’t yet. Although he publicly supports stronger abortion protections, Cuomo has really only offered tepid compromises.

Another example Hoylman points to is his TRUMP (Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public) Act, which would require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns if they want to get on the ballot in New York state. “New York was the first to do that,” Hoylman says. “Since then 28 other states including California have followed suit. But we haven’t been able to pass it here because of the Republicans’ fake majority.”

The exact role that Cuomo plays in perpetuating Republican control over the state Senate is one of the great mysteries of New York politics. The extra cash and perks that flow to the IDC all officially come from Republican channels in the faux-majority, and the Republicans in turn are involved in the deal-making that goes on with the governor’s office. Politico has reported that Cuomo was “deeply involved” in the formation of the IDC, citing anonymous sources. A top Albany Democrat told the New Republic, on condition of anonymity, “It’s a well-known secret that Cuomo played a role in the IDC. It’s served his purposes perfectly.” Cuomo’s office denies propping up the IDC, even if Democratic officials across the state lament Cuomo’s less than boisterous efforts to get Democrats elected.

If he were to run, Cuomo’s pitch to Democratic primary voters would almost certainly be this: He’s a progressive who gets things done. Sound familiar?

Cuomo’s office told the New Republic over email that Cuomo has worked to get Democrats elected: “The governor campaigned to get a Democratic Senate but those efforts were unsuccessful.” They also pointed to the governor’s recent assertion: “I am a Democrat, so I support Democrats.” Last election cycle, Cuomo only endorsed Democratic candidates who were committed to his progressive priorities: closing campaign finance loopholes, passing comprehensive voting rights reform, and supporting New York’s version of the DREAM Act, which would allow undocumented college students to receive financial aid. In January, Cuomo said, “I work politically to support the Democrats during the campaign season. As you know, campaign season is over, I’m governing. I’m trying to get things done, and I’ll leave their politics to themselves.”

When asked about what the legislature has done to protect New Yorkers from the policies of Donald Trump, both Cuomo’s office and a spokesperson for the IDC pointed to the $10 million set aside in the budget for an immigrant defense fund to ensure that undocumented immigrants have access to legal representation. (New York state’s total budget for the 2018 fiscal year is $98.1 billion.)

But if Cuomo’s position on the IDC remains ambiguous, his ambitions beyond Albany are easier to decipher. After Trump’s inauguration, he quickly established himself as a high-profile leader in the resistance. “As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim,” the governor said at JFK airport in January, during protests against Trump’s Muslim ban. “As a New Yorker, I am Jewish. As a New Yorker, I am black; I am gay; I am disabled. I am a woman seeking to control her health and choices because as a New Yorker, we are one community, the New York community comprised of all of the above.” He invited Bernie Sanders to join him after signing the free college bill into law. And he’s begun to do the kinds of things presidential aspirants do, like making an appearance at the National Governors Association meeting in late February and hiring two people to raise money in Florida. (Cuomo’s office says he is not considering a presidential run.)

While the Democrats have several up-and-comers on their bench (Senators Chris Murphy, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker) and some veteran progressive stalwarts (Sanders and Elizabeth Warren), no one at this early stage looms quite as large as Cuomo, a governor of a huge blue state with a record of accomplishment. (His main competitor in this respect, California’s Jerry Brown, is 79 years old and first ran for his party’s presidential nomination in 1976.) If he were to run, Cuomo’s pitch to Democratic primary voters would almost certainly be this: He’s a progressive who gets things done. Sound familiar?

The arrangement in Albany, whether by design or happenstance, ensures that what gets done is determined by Cuomo. There is no faction to his left, pushing him out over his skis. On the flip side, with Republicans in charge of the state Senate, he can’t be accused of being a check on Democrats from the right. This is all well and good for Cuomo, who, if he runs for president, will have to perform that classic two-step: winning over a liberal base first, a general electorate second. But where does that leave his party?