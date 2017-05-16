The fear that divided government itself would lead to a constitutional crisis and systemic failure passed in November, when Republicans consolidated control over all of its branches. Even in the darkest hours of summer 2011, when the risk of a manufactured national bankruptcy was at its highest, nobody was concerned that the military would rise up to enforce order, as it might in a younger presidential democracy. But it became clear in the Obama years that our governing institutions might not survive polarization-inducerd paralysis in perpetuity.

What Linz couldn’t have possibly foreseen was that a knavish autocrat would win the U.S. presidency through technically-legitimate-though-undemocratic means, and that he’d be allowed to arson the government by a coequal branch—Congress—that has the power to stop him.

In a profound way, what we’re witnessing right now is an inversion of the dynamics that nearly produced our moment of presidential peril a few years ago. And in an equally profound way, the source of our vulnerability in both instances hasn’t been rogue, unelected figures, but the duly elected members of one party.

The Republican method from 2011 through 2016 was to threaten harm to the country from within Congress, in order to beat back the agenda of the consensus-minded liberal democrat in the White House. The Republican method of the past four months has been to tolerate the threat of harm from within the White House in order to avoid finding consensus with the liberal democrats in the opposition party.

To chase a partisan agenda, Republicans in Congress have abetted a compromised, paranoid, and erratic president. Until four months ago, the party tossed around words like “lawless” and “tyrannical” to describe a Democratic president who promulgated policies they disagreed with; they now absolve a Republican president with vast financial conflicts of interest, who obstructed an FBI investigation of his campaign, and breached national security to impress Russian government officials, on the grounds that at the presidential level, conflicts of interest, firing the FBI director and disclosing classified information aren’t technically illegal. The degree of special pleading we’ve witnessed since Trump secured the GOP nomination would be laughable if a country, and international stability, weren’t at stake.