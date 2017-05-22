It was also the latest salvo in a distorted campaign to convince Americans that the nation is on the brink of a violent-crime epidemic, and that naive criminal-justice reformers are heightening the risk. Trump set the template during the GOP primary campaign. In his dark acceptance speech, he warned that “decades of progress made in bringing down crime are now being reversed by (the Obama) administration’s rollback of criminal enforcement.” He persistently linked immigration with crime, and of course, he rolled crime into his dystopic “American carnage” inaugural.

Sessions, the only Senator to endorse Trump early in the campaign, and an adviser throughout, echoes the false claims about immigration and crime, and the incendiary rhetoric so familiar from the ‘70s and ‘80s. In April on Long Island, Sessions was in vintage “crime war” form, according to the prepared version of his remarks: “Groups of murderers, rapists, traffickers and thugs are carrying out a frontal assault on the decent, law-abiding men and women of this community and others like it across our country,” he declared.

In fact, the last two years have seen worrying increases in the nation’s violent-crime rate, and some American cities have developed a full-blown homicide crisis. That is a serious problem anybody who cares about criminal justice should be watching closely. But it does not justify the Sessions-Trump imagery of marauding gangsters terrorizing an entire nation. Overall, the United States today remains a much safer country than it was 30 years ago.



So the attorney general of 2017 faces a dramatically different climate than the unknown Alabama prosecutor of 1982. Even conservatives are now leading criminal-justice-reform efforts in several red states. But reformers must keep their guard up. Because for Sessions, crime is an inherently polarizing issue —and that’s the best news for Republicans who want to crack down. “We should relish the fact that there will be opposition,” Sessions wrote back in 1982. “We want opposition because it defines who we are and who they are. The bigger the confrontation, the clearer the definition.”

There is no evidence that Sessions’ 1982 memo had any impact on the Reagan administration, but his vision certainly was fulfilled. Incarceration soared in all states during the 1980s and 1990s. By 2013, the number of inmates locked up by the federal government, in particular, had septupled. But then the trend began turning around. By 2016, the federal prison population had shrunk by a stunning 14 percent. That meant 30,500 fewer people behind bars, and provided some relief from an overcrowding crisis that was threatening to get out of hand.