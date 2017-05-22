Unlike George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Trump did not deliver a message for the Muslim masses. He carefully eschewed talk of liberty or democracy, which has been standard presidential rhetoric since Woodrow Wilson. Indeed, Trump made sure that the autocrats in the room knew that the days of democracy promotion were over, saying, “We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.” This was the sole part of his speech that faced widespread criticism across the political spectrum. “I think it’s in our national security interest to advocate for democracy, freedom and human rights,” Senator Marco Rubio said. “I would tell you the White House and I have a different approach on the issue of human rights.” Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff called it “a terrible abdication of our global leadership when it comes to advocating got people who are the subject of persecution.”

What was disturbing about Trump’s speech was how completely it accepted the Saudi royal family’s view of the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia is the beacon for a modernizing Islam and Iran is the chief instigator of violence. “Saudi Arabia’s Vision for 2030 is an important and encouraging statement of tolerance, respect, empowering women, and economic development,” Trump declared, an absurd claim considering that Saudi Arabia is a theocracy where women can’t even drive and atheists are beheaded. By contrast, Trump described Iran as a “regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region.... From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror.”

As Beinart noted, Trump’s speech “endorsed the agenda that Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab dictatorships have been urging for years: Help us confront Iran and kill ‘terrorists’ (which includes anyone who opposes our hold on power) and all will be well.” By so wholeheartedly embracing the core tenets of Saudi foreign policy, Trump is closing the small but real opening with Iran since the 2015 nuclear deal orchestrated by the Obama administration. Trump’s anti-Iran turn is especially regrettable since Iranian voters reaffirmed their own desire for greater openness to the West by re-electing President Hassan Rouhani, the most moderate candidate in the race, by a landslide on Saturday.

An anti-Iran policy makes political sense for Trump. It’s a way to please conventional Republicans who are worried about his foreign policy heterodoxy on Russia. It unites different factions of his government, bringing together the military hawks, like national security adviser H. R. McMaster and Defense Secretary James Mattis, and the Islamophobic nationalists like chief strategist Steve Bannon. And it helps Trump justify the 10-year, $350 billion arms deal he just struck with the Saudis. As the Times reported on Saturday, “Trump and his team made clear they were willing to publicly overlook repression in places like Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations whose leaders met here over the weekend—as long as they are allies in areas the president considers more important, namely security and economics. To the president and his advisers, human rights concerns can be an impediment to the flow of commerce between countries and a barrier to beneficial partnerships for the United States.”

In his speech, Trump described his foreign policy approach as “Principled Realism,” but there is nothing realistic about the United States’ buying into the Saudis’ sectarian understanding of the region as principally a conflict between Sunni and Shiite Muslims. The Saudi royal family uses this framework to justify their Sunni dictatorship, writing off all social upheaval—whether inside Saudi Arabia or in neighboring countries—as the fault of Shiites. Earlier presidents thought America’s interests were better served in defusing such sectarian divisions and critiquing the dictatorships that oppress Sunnis and Shiites alike.