On November 1, 1937, Hermann Goering opened an exhibition of Italian art in Berlin—one of many events organized by the Nazis to bolster their vision of European culture. Goering, who liked to style himself a patron of the arts when he wasn’t commanding the German air force, explained to the gathered dignitaries that fascist Italy and the Third Reich both “considered cultural questions to be as important as political and economic questions.” Five years later, Goebbels told film industry professionals in Berlin that European hegemony would be impossible “if we do not also make ourselves supreme in the cultural field.” These men were not merely telling their listeners what they wanted to hear. Within months of assuming power in 1933, the Third Reich began establishing new intergovernmental bodies for European arts and culture that would draw resources and leadership from Nazi Berlin: the Permanent Council for International Cooperation among Composers, the Union of National Writers, and the International Film Chamber. Italian fascists supported these efforts while founding cultural institutions of their own. These new organizations granted both powers a kind of “capillary reach” across Europe, Martin contends, helping Rome and Berlin “to penetrate other nations’ cultural markets, influence their cultural policies, and steer their citizens’ attitudes and values to a new moral vision.” A new aesthetics would usher in a new political order.

Nazi–fascist leaders believed that good art was defined most of all by its racial integrity, its reflection of a single national tradition. This meant, for instance, the classical strains of Beethoven or the folk-inspired music of Hungarian composer Béla Bártok, rather than the syncopated, jazzy compositions of Maurice Ravel or the atonal modernism of Arnold Schoenberg. Hitler believed that the very notion of international art was “vacuous and idiotic,” praising instead “the underlying racial determination of style.” Goebbels explained that great artists were always “in the end children of their nations.” Literary giants like “Goethe and Wagner, Shakespeare and Byron, Molière and Corneille,” he suggested, had only “become global cultural property because, in the end and in the deepest sense they were the best German, Englishmen, and Frenchmen.”

German and Italian officials believed that modern states had the sacred duty to defend national art against the degenerative force of global cosmopolitanism. This made the Axis not merely a military alliance—it was also the founding charter of a dynamic civilization. Concerts, film festivals, student exchanges, and academic conferences allowed Rome and Berlin to grandly argue that they offered, in Martin’s vivid formulation, “a renewal of Europe’s soul.” Against vulgar American consumerism, laissez-faire capitalism, liberal democracy, and the threat of revolutionary Bolshevism, Nazi–fascist leaders offered an alternative framework for European society: spiritual rather than materialistic, organic and traditional rather than abstract and cosmopolitan, overseen by strong and racially pure states. Promoting these racist and anti-Semitic ideas, institutions like the Permanent Council and the Venice Film Festival also modeled a new style of global cooperation: a “totalitarian international” in which ethnic and racial differences were not transcended but rather proclaimed, celebrated, and deepened.

Schemes like these make one’s skin crawl. But the Nazi–fascist way of thinking about European culture found wide appeal, and it’s worth understanding why. Martin argues that artists and industry professionals began looking to Berlin and Rome for new solutions to genuine economic problems. They hoped that the authoritarian right would strengthen copyright protections in a global age, improve the collection of royalties, and aggressively develop a common European market. After all, Europe was beleaguered by a profound sense of spiritual and cultural crisis. New technologies had transformed the nature of work and the structure of politics, women enjoyed greater economic and sexual independence than ever before, and the continent was in thrall to American goods and the alluring spirit of mass consumption. Bedrock bourgeois values appeared to be under siege on every front—an impression worsened by a string of devastating economic crises that had erased middle-class savings and eroded livelihoods. Liberal democracy, once the bearer of great promise and possibility, seemed sluggish and spent by the mid-1930s. As much of what they recognized melted into air, Europeans hungered for stability and reassurance. “For a brief but important period in the 1930s and 1940s,” Martin explains, “locating the centers of European culture in Hitler’s Berlin and Mussolini’s Rome was more appealing to a good number of European elites than having them in Paris or London, New York or Moscow.”

Music was especially welcoming terrain for the Nazi-fascist civilizational project. The Third Reich attracted support from across the continent by promising to champion national musical traditions that had been snobbishly overlooked by elites in New York, Paris, and London. Classical repertory loomed large. Modern works—breezily rejected by one Nazi critic as “unmusic”—were only acceptable if they exemplified the composer’s national spirit. The Permanent Council, founded under Nazi auspices in 1934, was comprised of delegates from a wide range of European countries including Great Britain, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Czechoslovakia, and Iceland. The legendary German composer Richard Strauss, who personally loathed jazz and other frivolous modern musical inventions, directed the group’s campaign against cosmopolitanism. The Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, held up as a sterling example of national musical achievement, was named one of the Council’s vice presidents.