Governments have never liked squatters, but such fierce antagonism between the squatter and the city is a relatively recent development. Many people supported squatters in the middle of the twentieth century; in 1946, the Daily Mail praised the nearly 40,000 squatters who were organized by the Communist Party and Women’s Voluntary Service and scattered throughout England and Wales following World War II: “The ‘invasion’ of empty service camps is a refreshing example of what ordinary people can do when they have a mind to do it … a warning that people will not put up forever with empty promises.” Vasudevan tells of one occupation in which police officers helped squatters carry their suitcases inside. After all, the logic of squatting makes a lot of sense—people need a place to live, and these buildings are empty.

Vasudevan makes connections to rent strikes and actions dating back to the 19th century, even suggesting, in his chapter on Vancouver, that settlers who displaced indigenous communities were enacting a kind of colonial squatting, though at the time the frontiersmen lobbed the term at indigenous families who refused to leave their homes. But squatting as we know it—the occupation of empty or abandoned properties by low-income or politically motivated people—didn’t really ramp up until the late 1960s and early ’70s. From New York to West Berlin, London to Turin, the struggle for decent, affordable housing intersected frequently with other international movements for social change, including the student movement, Black Power, women’s liberation, and gay liberation, and it resulted in thousands of people all over the world declaring, in the worlds of Henri Lefebvre, their “right to the city.”

Although squatting fundamentally arose out of housing precarity, it inevitably engulfed much more than that. Soon, groups like Operation Move-In in New York City had developed a repertoire of tactics to place low-income families in homes, and the process required recalibrating one’s relationship to the place one lived. Squatted buildings were usually dilapidated and severely in need of repairs, which, in the absence of landlords, had to be performed by the squatters themselves. In 1981, a West Berlin squatter noted that “on such premises, there is always something that is not working … you develop a kind of relation to it which you could call responsibility. You know where the cables run, as much as you know the sounds of the environment, the people, it is all interconnected.” A Puerto Rican woman whose family had lived with relatives for seven years before being placed in an apartment by Operation Move-In said, “I knew it was illegal, but I felt something right would come out of it.”

That sense of rightness, Vasudevan argues, is part of the “collective world-making” that still takes place inside squats today. Zines and publications about how to resuscitate dwellings circulate; occupants share food and other resources; and despite the inherent tenuousness of the squatters’ position, a sense of autonomous purpose and “creative destruction” propels more organizing. They must maintain an aggressively short-term perspective—they could be evicted any day—as well as a utopian vision of a liberated future.

Nevertheless, this more ideological bent has long created tensions within squats that compound the constant threats from the outside. As the movement expanded in the ’70s and ’80s, in the minds of some it split into “deserving” squatters, who had nowhere else to go, and “undeserving” squatters, who were in it for political reasons (and might have, it was suspected, had other resources available to them). There were those willing to cooperate with the city to eventually obtain legal ownership of their buildings, and those who considered any deal with the man a failure of the project. Vasudevan told me that “whether it was who was cooking for everyone this evening or who was doing the cleaning, all kinds of really everyday, banal things became very politicized” in squatted spaces. But the broader issues that beset the squatting movement concerned whether to endeavor to utilize the forces of the state, or attempt to escape them.