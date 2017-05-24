Pfeiffer is perfectly cast as the wife who slowly realizes the deliberateness with which she avoided learning anything about her husband, his business, her complicity in it all. “What’s a Ponzi scheme?” Ruth asks in an early scene. When her hairdresser of 15 years refuses to keep Ruth on as a client, we see the reality of her husband’s crimes finally hit home.

As Ruth’s role in the financial crimes comes under scrutiny, the couple discuss their past together. Ruth expresses exasperation at the way the investigators assume her guilt. Bernie agrees, saying she was never involved. She recoils, and he has to placate her by acknowledging that, yes, she did do the bookkeeping for a year in the 1960s. But she was “no mastermind,” Bernie says. “Gee, thanks,” she responds.

When Bernie gets out on bail after the big arrest, the pair attempt suicide together. They go around the house collecting her housewife-y secret stashes of Ambien. Bernie can’t sleep without the TV on, and Ruth grouses that they’re going to spend their last night on earth under the gaze of Judy Garland. She curls into his body and draws the sheet up.

Michelle Pfeiffer hasn’t worked in television since 1996’s Muppets Tonight, which just goes to show how much things have changed for HBO. The grinding music and the dour blueish lighting betray director Barry Levinson’s ambitions to make this into a David Fincher movie, but you barely notice these derivative features because Levinson has been mostly successful. Aside from the excellent casting for the two leads, Levinson has chosen his scenes from the family’s life well.



In advance of a big family party, Bernie, standing in a bathrobe, with the Florida beach behind him, moves his hand up and down in the air, indicating what volume he wants his music to be played. A lackey makes adjustments to the song, which is “The Great Pretender.” Bernie acts like an asshole to the staff all the way through the party, and forces Andrew to eat lobster when really he wants to eat duck (after having, of course, sent the lobster back to be served differently under a hail of recriminations). But we also see Ruth in her son’s arms, dancing to “Sweet Caroline,” before the whole family huddles and does that dumb, wonderful arms-around-the-shoulders thing that we all do on dancefloors at weddings.