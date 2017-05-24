I should make clear that I have no expectation that Fox News will fire Hannity, and I fear that calling for the network to do so could make a martyr of the vile host. Nevertheless, when it comes to journalism ethics, there are hints that Fox the network is capable of doing the right thing—especially if it’s in their best interest from public relations perspective.

Fox’ website ran a story on May 16 that said there is “tangible evidence” from Rich’s laptop “that confirms he was talking to WikiLeaks prior to his murder.” The source of the story was Fox 5, the D.C. affiliate, which in turn was sourced to a private investigator who also happens to be a longtime Fox News contributor. Fox 5 has since appended a rather unapologetic editor’s note to the article, and on May 23 FoxNews.com took down its own article and issued an equally unapologetic statement saying the report was “not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting.”

Some rightly argue that Fox News’ retraction was too little, too late. “They were airing it so steadily, and so stubbornly, that the retraction now will have extremely little effect,” The Atlantic’s Megan Garber wrote. “The impression of Seth Rich as an agent of conspiracy, rather than a victim of violence, is out there, among the public. It will be there for his family and friends to see; it will be there forming and informing public opinion.... So what Fox has provided is a retraction of something that can no longer be taken back. The network waited too long. It didn’t care enough.”

But at least Fox News, however weakly, admitted wrong. Hannity has done no such thing. On his radio show on Tuesday, he said, “All you in the liberal media, I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com. I retracted nothing.” After being contacted by Rich’s family, Hannity did refrain from discussing the case on his show on Tuesday night. “Out of respect for the family, I am not discussing this matter at this time,” Hannity told his TV audience. “But to the extent of my ability I am not going to stop trying to find the truth.” Near the end of the show, he tweeted:

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Despite the heart-rending pleas of Rich’s family, Hannity continues to create a conspiracy theory circus, one in which he is both the real victim and a martyr journalist, the only one brave enough to risk his job to tell the truth. Except that the truth is a pure fiction, one that exploits the sad death of a promising young man and which exists solely to distract from the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.