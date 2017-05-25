The people who mourned Chris Cornell’s suicide last week—in real life, on Twitter, in the media—almost all belong to a very specific demographic. Now in their thirties and early forties, they are mostly men, who all experienced Soundgarden at a formative moment, around the age of 11 or 12 or 13—that larval stage of life when the adult world begins to gleam and beckon, casting a withering light on childish things. To have much feeling for Cornell, who also fronted the groups Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, it would appear that you had to have lived in a certain era at a certain age.

For those of us who grew up listening to Cornell, and who were introduced to grunge music when it was the definition of what was new, it is a bit disconcerting to return to the video for, say, “Rusty Cage” and discover him haloed in a vintage fuzz. There are bands from that time that transcend it, that exert a pull beyond nostalgia; they can pass muster with a generation that wasn’t steeped in the great soup of entertainment in which we lived. But Soundgarden isn’t one of them. The recent reissue of the soundtrack for Cameron Crowe’s Singles, the seminal movie of the early 1990s Seattle music scene, only heightens the tension between artistic merit and the fog of lived experience. Is it even possible for a critic to distinguish between the two?

When I was playing Badmotorfinger on the morning after Cornell’s death, my wife, who is the same age as me but passed on grunge in her teens, made a sour face at the muddy riffs flowing from our computer, and said, “What are we listening to?” My younger and cooler colleagues were similarly mystified by all the fuss; one had nothing to say about Cornell except that: “My friend did text me the other day that he saw, and I quote, ‘a fat old man’ in a Temple of the Dog t-shirt.” And, admittedly, I myself haven’t seriously listened to Soundgarden or Temple of the Dog since the 1990s, and skipped Audioslave, which debuted in 2001, altogether.

Yet Cornell’s death came as a blow, much more so than the death of Prince, even though I will probably listen to Prince until the end of my days. By sheer chance, Chris Cornell came into my life when I was primed to receive him. I even know the moment it happened: When I was in middle school, the older boys I admired most played a cover of “Outshined” at a talent show, stamping that song onto my life like a tattoo. Then there was the summer that the video for “Black Hole Sun” was ubiquitous; those distended faces and rictus smiles, and that gasping fish on the cutting board, constitute the very iconography of puberty. Of all the art that has been produced in the history of the world, Chris Cornell’s is some of the most meaningful to me, even though it is a pure product of its time, not timeless.