At NYU, undergraduate students regularly pay upward of $50,000 a year for their education. But in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, PhD students are entitled to have their fees waived and to receive a stipend that allows them to live pretty comfortably in New York City. This money comes from a fund with a man’s name on it.

I can read my intellectual life as rooted in the centuries-long differences in arts and culture policy between the United States and the United Kingdom. After nine years of constant study—which really meant avoiding a labor market decimated by the recession that began in 2008—I came out the other end with a doctorate. I never had to think about the financial issues surrounding my scholarship for an instant, besides the general constant grind of being in a low-income category, and planning the dodges I would make to get more of life for free. My student loan balance does not make me feel ill.

Those historic differences in arts funding policy were to only become more visibly pronounced in my work after graduation: I went into the world of nonprofiteering, aka working at a literary magazine in Brooklyn. This magazine is prominent and influential one, but run by a tiny staff. There, we wrote grant applications to the NEA, to the New York Department of Cultural Affairs, and so on.

When I worked at n+1, my job was almost entirely concerned with raising money through an events program that at least sometimes furthered the intellectual priorities of the magazine. Like the museums that run gift shops and lease images for commercial use, the arts field has to engage in “marketization” strategies that allow them to exist. In the case of n+1, running dance parties was “marketization.”

I also built relationships with sponsors. Nonprofit life in America is inextricably bound up in the capitalist principles of philanthropic giving, sponsorship, and what scholars call “cause-related marketing.” Every year, the n+1 Foundation runs a gala, where sponsors purchase tables with tax-deductible donations that support the Foundation’s operations. There’s no shame in this: It’s the responsible way to run a nonprofit in America.

That tiny nonprofits like n+1 hold an outsize position in cultural influence is largely a historical legacy of arts and culture support in the United States. American public policy has always relied on third-party institutions to make federal government programs happen. The Ford Foundation in the 1950s ran a huge program that, in Toepler and Zimmerman’s words, “helped establish the arts as a legitimate recipient of public funds and a relevant policy issue.” The approach was the classic market failure idea: “The arts could not be sustained by private sector income alone due to the economic characteristics of the services they produce.”

Can we call it coincidence that the Ford Foundation was prominent in American public life just as it was building toward LBJ’s Great Society? Whatever the case, the government’s gaze on the arts shifted. With an insistence from the very start that fundraising and third parties “co-finance” its project, we can see the Ford Foundation’s market-based activism culminate in the NEA’s establishment in 1965.

This third-party participation is also a legacy of that passive system of support discussed earlier. Because of a lack of aristocratic culture of patronage, a system of tax breaks and tax-deductable donations has sustained a nonprofit system profoundly intertwined with third-party sources of cash. This comes at the expense of a true arts and culture policy, truly run by the United States government.

When a president proposes abolishing the NEA and the NEH, what is he doing? In one sense, he is treading on the values espoused by President Johnson, who claimed that an “advanced civilization” needs to foster arts and culture with public support. In another sense, he is also asking for the era of intertwined private money, elite philanthropy, and public policy to end. Or, rather, for it to extend only to himself, and no further; it is as if he wishes to draw historical lines around himself and his personal fortune, much of which was amassed through a different kind of government largesse.

The NEH and the NEA may survive yet; they have in the past. But my own heart broke for the realization of my own good fortune, the way that public money lay before me a series of stepping stones that carried me across the recession and delivered me, broke but intact, into the person I am now. We are who we are because of where we are from, in geography but also in history. When these stepping stones have sunk, where will tomorrow’s young scholars tread? The future path is muddy, and the president is building no roads.