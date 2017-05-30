At their best, bookstores are community hubs. Amazon Books is far too cramped—even if it wasn’t crowded, it would still be difficult to get around. It forces you to constantly interact with your fellow customers, but in an awkward way. The store is bright in that flourescent way that hospitals are. “It’s very sterile,” a customer named James told me. There’s a strong sense that you’re in a kind of retail lab—and that’s probably because you are. No one knows the exact reason Amazon has made this push into retail, but collecting different kinds of data is certainly one of the leading theories. The store’s awkward layout and general weirdness suggest an experiment as much as it does a bookstore.

Everything in the store feels just a little bit off, and you’re constantly reminded that you’re interacting with the physical manifestation of an internet phenomenon. You’re told if books are put on lots of wish lists, or have 4.8 stars (as opposed to, say, 4.7), or are simply “hot on Amazon.” You read lots of reviews from people you don’t know, most of which are written in that weird variant of American English, online review-ese. I didn’t find the reviews or the stars persuasive in the slightest. As for its display of Kindles and Echoes, supposedly one of the few things that differentiates Amazon Books from other stores—I couldn’t see much difference from how Best Buy or even Barnes & Noble sell hardware.

“If you like X, then you’ll like Y” is a mainstay of most bookstores, but Amazon Books shows an algorithm run amok. If you like Ron Chernow’s Hamilton, you’re pressed to buy a historical book by Fox & Friends host and dumbass Brian Kilmeade. More bizarrely, fans of Hillbilly Elegy, a book about how hillbillies are responsible for the fact that they are poor, are pushed toward three books that offer a broader and more incisive critique of poverty in America: Evicted, $2.00 A Day, and Strangers In Their Own Land. The generous part of me wants to describe this as a pretty good troll, but really it shows the danger of letting an algorithm curate your books.

All of this culminated in what has become a familiar problem when shopping on Amazon: After browsing for an hour and reading reviews, I had no idea what to buy. So I used the bookstore’s best tool: its booksellers. After a two-minute conversation, I ended up with a copy of Ann Leckie’s Ancillary Justice, which I am now very much looking forward to reading.

Only one person I spoke to at Amazon Books, James, expressed any hesitation about shopping there. “I feel conflicted about being here,” he told me. “I spend most of my money [online] on Amazon. I have a Kindle and whatnot, but, you know, Amazon put bookstores out of business and now they open a bookstore. Definitely a bit of irony in that.”



An irony and a metaphor. More than anything else, Amazon Books is representative of the company’s rapid and insidious takeover of the publishing supply chain and its steady erosion of the publishing industry itself. Few industries are as sentimental as book publishing, but the publishers and booksellers do have a point: Bookstores—the good ones, anyway—provide a valuable service for American culture and are motivated by values other than mere profit. My conversation with Joseph, James, and other customers suggest that there is more than a little truth to these concerns. Amazon Books is a manifestation of just how pervasive and effective the company’s approach to retail is: We shop online even when we’re offline.

But if Amazon Books’s raison d’etre is “discoverability” and the blending of online and offline commerce, than its utility breaks down—it doesn’t do either thing particularly well. They certainly don’t justify the high overhead expense the company is taking on. This is why I came away from Amazon Books with a sense that it existed for no other reason than that the company just has too much money. After years of unprofitability—Amazon would famously reinvest its profits to undercut its competitors—the company’s revenues finally skyrocketed to the point that it had no choice but to be profitable. There are seven more Amazon Books opening this year. Not because Amazon can do a better job of selling books—it clearly can’t—but because it has to spend that money somehow.